186 groups write to demand the release of Mary Jane Veloso for Women’s Empowerment Day





MANILA, Philippines – Celia Veloso, mother of detained Filipina Mary Jane Veloso, is calling on Indonesian Minister for Women, Empowerment and Child Welfare, Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, to finally release her daughter after more a decade of detention. Nearly 200 organizations in the Philippines and abroad have written a separate request to release Veloso. The request comes ahead of Women’s Empowerment Day in Indonesia on April 21. “As a mother, it is very painful for me to see my daughter in prison when she has done nothing wrong,” her mother wrote. “My daughter suffered for a wrong she did not do.” Veloso has been behind bars for more than a decade now, but hopes of his release sparked after Indonesian President Joko Widodo granted clemency to a woman on death row on similar drug trafficking charges. READ: Death row inmate granted ‘unprecedented’ clemency “We pledge never to stop until Mary Jane is free and reunited with her family. She and her family have suffered so much already,” Joanna Concepcion, president of Migrante International, said in a statement Thursday. “We call on the Indonesian Minister for Women to heed the calls from the global community for clemency and the immediate release of Mary Jane” The open letter was signed by the Good Shepherd Sisters, Institute for Interreligious Dialogue in Indonesia, International Migrant Alliance, Global Alliance Against Trafficking in Women, among others. It was made available in English and Bahasa Indonesian. 13 years in prison Veloso was arrested in 2010 after officers caught her smuggling heroin sewn into the lining of her luggage when she arrived in Yogyakarta at Adisucipto International Airport. She was sentenced to death by firing squad months after her incarceration. In April 2015, former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III personally petitioned the Indonesian government to grant Veloso clemency after her recruiters – those who tricked her into trafficking illegal drugs – had already surrendered. . “Women who are victims of human trafficking like Mary Jane should be protected,” reads the letter from the groups. “While the real perpetrators of serious crimes such as illegal recruitment and human trafficking…should be prosecuted and convicted.” But it has been eight years since his reprieve and Veloso is now spending his 13th year in prison. The latest attempt to ask the Indonesian government for executive clemency was made during the state visit of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. last year. READ: Philippines seeks clemency from executive for Mary Jane Veloso A Mother’s Call for Help Prior to the Philippine delegation’s flight to Indonesia in September last year, Veloso’s parents personally delivered a letter to the Department of Migrant Workers in the hope that Marcos Jr. would ask Widodo for executive clemency on behalf of of their daughter. The government has not announced that it will seek clemency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Amb. Mom. Teresita Daza then declared that “we could anticipate the discussions that will take place during her visit to Indonesia”. READ: Ahead of Marcos’ first state visit, Mary Jane Veloso’s parents seek clemency help The open letter cited the old age of Veloso’s parents, who have since developed health issues. Groups said her parents “constantly fear they won’t live long enough” to see her home. “[When] his life was spared execution, we had some hope but once again the hearing of his case has stalled,” Celia Veloso wrote. “I hope Mary Jane gets clemency because my daughter has gone through and endured a lot of hardship.”

