Malaysia concerned calls on Tunisia to pay special attention to sick Ghannouchi





ISTANBUL Expressing its “deep concern” over recent political developments in Tunisia, Malaysia has asked the Tunisian authorities that “special consideration and mercy” be given to Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi. Zambry Abdul Kadir, the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign minister, acknowledged that these “developments constitute Tunisia’s internal affairs”. But, he added: “Due to his state of health and age, we call for special consideration and mercy to be extended to Rached Ghannouchi during this blessed month of Ramadan.” Ramadan is a month of fasting for Muslims around the world. Tunisian security forces on Monday evening arrested Ghannouchi, 81, who is also a former speaker of the Assembly of People’s Representatives, and took him for questioning at a National Guard building in the capital Tunis. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday evening that he would approach the Tunisian authorities to express his concern over Ghannouchi’s arrest. “The current administration in Tunisia has arrested Brother Ghannouchi. We have not yet been able to contact the Tunisian authorities by telephone, but we will continue to try to reach them. If we are able to talk to them, we will tell them that we do not find it appropriate,” Erdogan said in a TV interview. In Kuala Lumpur, Zambry said, “Malaysia is following developments in Tunisia,” including the detention of Ghannouchi. He added that Malaysia “sincerely hopes that national reconciliation and consensus will be the path to progress and prosperity for the Tunisian people.” “We always wish the best for the brother country of Tunisia and its people,” he added. The EU also said on Tuesday it was following developments in the North African nation of Tunisia with “great concern”, in particular the arrest of the leader of the Ennahda party. “We are following with great concern the latest developments in Tunisia, in particular the arrest last night of Mr. Rached Ghannouchi as well as the information concerning the closure of the headquarters of the Ennahda party in Tunis”, declared Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for the EU for foreign affairs. business and security policy, said in a statement. On Facebook, a senior Ennahda party official and former foreign minister, Rafik Abdessalem, said security forces raided Ghannouchi’s home and took him to the National Guard base in El- Aouina, in the north of Tunis. Tunisian authorities have yet to comment on the arrest. On February 21, Ghannouchi went to court to answer charges of incitement against security forces, but was released after testifying. Since February 11, Tunisian authorities have launched an extensive campaign of arrests against critics of President Kais Saied, accusing them of being part of a plot against state security. Tunisia has been in the grip of a deep political crisis since 2021, when Saied overthrew the government and dissolved parliament. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

