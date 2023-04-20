Donald Trump News Today: GOP Admits No Bidens Illegality Despite Trump’s Crime Family Diatribes





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Donald Trump has railed against President Joe Bidens’ family in another baseless statement.

What Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan revealed about the Biden Crime Family would be Watergate 10 times if this news came to light 10 years ago. Our fake news media is corrupted on a level never seen before! Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mr. Comer admitted in an interview that the GOP-led House Oversight Committee only found things he believes should be illegal in their investigations into the presidents’ families.

Elsewhere in Washington, a committee hearing on Capitol Hill with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas turned into a screaming tantrum thanks to Trump sidekick Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ms. Greene was barred from speaking further at the panel meeting by the committee’s GOP chair because of her outburst.

Isobel Lewis watched the reaction from The Late Show hosts.

John Bowden20 April 2023 10:15

1681978500Trump posts video attacking DeSantis

Donald Trump posted a second video on Wednesday that appears to have been shot in the same location and at the same time as a previous video message posted earlier in the day attacking the Manhattan DA investigation; in the second set of remarks, he went all out to attack Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

While mocking Mr. DeSantis for hiring a GOP operative whom the former president described as the kiss of death for political campaigns, Mr. Trump claimed that many DeSantis employees approached his campaign for the job.

John Bowden20 April 2023 09:15

1681974900Ex-Trump CFO Weisselberg released from prison

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Donald Trumps company, was released from prison on Wednesday but may not have freed himself from the legal quagmire surrounding the former president.

The 75-year-old walked out of New York’s Rikers Island prison complex, facing the same pressures as three months ago when he began serving time for tax evasion.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden20 April 2023 08:15

1681971300Trump resells poll saying Bragg lawsuits are politically motivated

On Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump posted a video message to his supporters on Truth Social; in it, he touted a recent Quinnipiac University poll finding that a majority of Americans think Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is primarily politically motivated as he pursues a lawsuit against the former president.

He did not mention, however, that a prosecutor’s motives have little bearing on the case itself and are unlikely to do much to deter a jury if evidence of criminality is presented.

Nor did he mention that in the same poll, a majority of Americans still said they approved of the indictment.

John Bowden20 April 2023 07:15

1681967700Trump says no evidence to prove Bidens criminality is really Watergate’

Donald Trump bizarrely claimed that James Comers’ admission of the inability of the GOP-led House oversight committees to find hard evidence of crimes committed by Joe Biden or his family on Tuesday was actually evidence of a scandal bigger than the Watergate burglary.

He made the claim in a short tweet-like offering from his 2024 campaign, a sign that he still expects to face Mr Biden in the 2024 general election.

John Bowden20 April 2023 06:15

1681964100House GOP prepares border enforcement push

For months, House Republicans have railed against Biden administrations that manage the U.S. border with Mexico, hold hearings, visit border communities and promise to advance legislation to crack down on illegal immigration and human trafficking. dope.

But so far they have failed to unite behind a plan, stalling efforts to pass legislation.

Now they hope to change that.

John Bowden20 April 2023 05:15

1681960557Voices: Trump election lies cost Fox $787 million – will they also cost him the White House in 2024?

Independents Washington D.C. correspondent Andrew Feinberg writes that Dominion/Fox lawsuits end in settlement in favor of Dominions illustrates one thing: that Donald Trump’s misrepresentations on voter fraud have real consequences and will be an albatross around his neck in 2024.

Learn more:

John Bowden20 April 2023 04:15

1681956957Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to have seen marijuana zombies in New York

Republican lawmaker and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene has blasted New York again, claiming she encountered marijuana zombies during her recent visit to the Big Apple.

The Georgia congresswoman was seen in Manhattan on April 4 when she tried to address a rally organized by the New York Young Republicans Club in support of Donald Trump during his impeachment over alleged silent money payments, only to be drowned out by counter-protesters with whistles. and drums.

John Bowden20 April 2023 03:15

John Bowden20 April 2023 02:15

1681949757A Finale Worthy of an Estate: Dominion’s Quasi-Law against Fox News

Mountains of evidence boxes were hauled into a seventh-floor courtroom on Tuesday morning, moments before Dominion Voting Systems lawyers plan to eviscerate Fox News and its Fox Corporation management over the theft of misrepresentations regarding the company in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.

Later that morning, the jurors were sworn in. They ordered lunch. A few hours later, it was over.

Alex Woodward reports from Wilmington, Delaware.

John Bowden20 April 2023 01:15

