



BEIJING, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China And Gabonthe two heads of state decided to elevate the relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Following a flurry of diplomatic activity by Asian, European and Latin American leaders in beijingGabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s four-day visit to China was hailed by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a demonstration of the importance and high level of China–Gabon reports. CGTN: China, Gabon elevate ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

China–Gabon the friendship remained as strong as ever. President Ali Bongo is the first African head of state to be welcomed by President Xi Jinping after Xi was elected Chinese president in March, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The friendship between China And Gabon has stood firm since the establishment of diplomatic relations 49 years ago. In December 2016the two countries have transformed their relationship into a comprehensive cooperative partnership. The two countries firmly support each other on issues related to their core interests and work closely together on international affairs. President Ali Bongo expressed from Gabon membership in itChina principle on different occasions. China been from Gabon main trading partner for nine consecutive years. In 2022, bilateral trade reached $4.55 billiona year-over-year increase of 50.8%. During the meeting, the two presidents pledged to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and cooperation in other areas, including digital economy, infrastructure, agriculture and tourism, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges. After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in investment, agriculture, urban construction and other fields. China–Africa cooperation in the new era China is the largest developing country in the world, and Africa is the continent with the largest number of developing countries. Shared past experiences and similar goals and objectives have brought China And Africa Closer to each other. During the FOCAC summit in Beijing held in September 2018both sides decided to build an even stronger alliance China–Africa community of destiny and leader China–Africa relations and cooperation in a new era. China been africa largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years by 2021, and the volume of trade between China And Africa reached a record of $254.29 billion in 2021, up 35.3% year-on-year, according to the latest data from China Department of Commerce. In November 2021the Chinese government released a white paper to document the successes of all China–Africa cooperation and offer a perspective on future cooperation between the two parties. China And Africa united in success and adversity, setting an example for building a global community with a shared future. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the principles of China Africa policy, characterized by sincerity, concrete results, friendship and good faith, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. During Wednesday’s meeting with Ali BongoXi said China And Africa need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation more than ever as the world is intertwined with challenges and crises. He urged both parties to adhere to the spirit of China–Africa friendship and cooperation, and said that China firmly supports africa unique and independent development path, and is ready to provide new opportunities for Africa based on China own new development, so as to make China–Africa cooperation a model of South-South cooperation and international cooperation with Africa. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-04-19/China-Gabon-lift-relations-to-comprehensive-strategic-cooperative-partnership-1j8xbJYVR6w/index.html Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E87paaBCLgk SOURCECGTN

