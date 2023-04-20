Jokowi inaugurates the Indonesian pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023





Jakarta, tvOnenews.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inaugurated the Indonesian Pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023 on Thursday (4/17) morning Hannover, Germany time. As an official partner country of this great industrial event, Indonesia presents the Indonesian pavilion with an estimated area of ​​up to 3000 m2. The Indonesian flag is specially designed to follow the shape of a traditional Indonesian ship, the Pinisi ship. We want to present the spirit of Indonesia in the face of the challenges of the future. This Pinisi ship has a compass called Making Indonesia 4.0 as a navigator for industrial transformation in Indonesia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the inauguration of the Indonesian pavilion in Hall 2, Hannover Messe. “The President invited the public to visit the Indonesian pavilion to view Indonesia as a land of opportunity and as a future center of manufacturing. This Pinisi vessel has two main masts and seven sails. The two main masts reflect the foundation of Indonesia’s transformation, namely downstream industry and accelerated clean energy transition, explained the president. Meanwhile, the seven-screen symbol reflects priority sectors promoted by the co-exhibitor, including food and beverage, textiles, automotive, electronics, chemicals, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. . Accelerating Indonesia’s industrial transformation will help boost the regional economy and the global economy. With the spirit of Infinite Journey, let us sail together and accelerate industrial transformation for a better world, because investing in Indonesia is investing in a better future, the President said. The Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto explained on this occasion, no less than 157 co-exhibitors occupying an area of ​​approximately 3,000 m2, composed of industrial commercial actors, including industrial startups, associations, industrial zones , special economic zones (KEK), educational institutions and the Capital State Archipelago (IKN). At the event, co-exhibitors will showcase technology, products and interact with visitors from business backgrounds and prominent global personalities. Indonesia’s participation in this event aims to present a national agenda for economic transformation by increasing industrial and technological cooperation, encouraging exports for foreign investment and strengthening bilateral relations, not only with Germany but also with other European countries, Airlangga said.

Next page : Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita explained that out of the total area of ​​3000 m2, 1500 m2 is dedicated to co-exhibitors area according to partner country Highlight Theme Indonesia, namely Zone A for companies with for the theme of sustainability and energy. , Area B as the main area for Making Indonesia 4.0 and Engineering Parts and Solution, Area C for BUMN, Area D for Investment Theme/Industrial Park and Human Capital, as well as Area HM which is for startup and innovation theme and display categories Hannover Messe.

