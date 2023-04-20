Reviews | Donald Trump the Moderate





Added to this is now clearly a malaise in the face of the fight against abortion in the post-Roe environment.

Trump’s main line of attack against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis comes from the left. He is hitting the Florida governor hard for his past support for reining in Social Security and Medicare. His super PAC ad on this theme is functionally indistinguishable from the countless spots Democrats have run over the years attacking Republicans for even looking at rights cross-sectionally.

All that’s missing is an image of DeSantis pushing an elderly person in a wheelchair over a cliff, though Trump made a favorable reference to that infamous anti-Paul Ryan ad in a Truth Social article. .

He also called the governors’ culture war clash with Disney so unnecessary and a political stunt, while not getting into the fray of the conservative war with Bud Light.

Of course, Trump’s personal power is such that he’s been loyal to himself and his claims that the 2020 election was robbed of the norm to be seen as right-wing orthodox conservatives who reject Trump are more likely to be called moderates than Trump himself.

The material definition of the right is also at stake. What is the most right-wing position? Trump saying the hell ended the war in Ukraine in a day thanks to his personal diplomacy, the kind of naïve stance once associated with soft-headed Democrats or a hawk saying the hell is still arming the Ukraine all the way? It depends who you ask.

All of this indicates how ideologically difficult Trump can be to pin down, which worked for him in 2016 in both the primaries and overall and could work for him again.

Donald Trump’s alleged radicalism has mostly to do with his personal conduct, outrageous statements, conspiracy theories and disregard for norms and rules. Indeed, none of these should be dismissed lightly, they made a toxic brew after his defeat in the 2020 election, but none of them are ideological either.

In theory, it would be possible to be perfectly polite and support a border wall (in fact, that describes most Republicans), or to be in favor of open borders and be just as fond of Trump to come up with insulting nicknames for his rivals.

If Trump was given a magic wand to move America forward in its political direction on its core commitments, and we had a secure border, more tariffs, less foreign entanglements, greater domestic energy production, status quo on rights and a step towards the center-right and away from what Trump calls radical left lunatics on most cultural issues, no one would think he lives in a right-wing dystopia, at least not if he didn’t know who wielded the wand.

His unique contribution to Trump is to take a mix of issues that might have broad appeal and make it toxic by association with itself.

In the 2016 nomination fight, Trump’s approach to accessing the rest of the fields on the right on some issues (immigration, China) and on his left on others (especially rights) paved the way. for the appointment. This road did not pass through self-proclaimed very conservative voters, but rather conservatives.

Ted Cruz put up the strongest resistance, but winning the very conservatives, or winning them overall by a relatively small margin (42-36% according to an ABC News analysis), was not enough for him to defeat the trumps alongside conservatives and moderates. .

The crucial South Carolina primary illustrated the dynamic perfectly. According to the exit poll, Cruz won over very conservative voters, with 35% for Trumps 29 and Rubios 19.

Trump slightly won the conservatives, with 35% at Rubios 25 and Cruzs 17. And Trump won the moderates, with 34% at Rubios 23 and Kasichs 21.

In other words, Trump was competitive with the very conservatives while beating the other candidates with the other two factions.

Now Trump has reversed the poles of his support. Hes the most formidable with very conservatives and DeSantis is the strongest with a little conservatives. The governors’ strategy of trying to carve out Trump supporters among very conservative voters by getting his substantive right, while appealing to the center-right with an eligibility argument, makes sense in theory.

On the one hand, it’s possible that Trump, by softening abortion and other culture war issues, is doing DeSantis’ job for him, especially in the crucial state of Iowa. On the other hand, the governor could lose voters worried about eligibility if he feels his six-week abortion ban, anti-revival education initiatives, and war on Disney go too far for voters in general elections; there are whispers about it among donors and politicians. Trump’s distinctive moderation plays into his counter-eligibility case according to the latest Yahoo poll, a majority of Republicans think Trump is a better bet at winning a general than DeSantis.

Moderation in the pursuit of justice is not a virtue, Barry Goldwater said in his signature riff in his 1964 acceptance speech. That may be true enough, but Donald Trump, of all people , is there to demonstrate that this could be a virtue in the pursuit of the Republican presidential nomination.

