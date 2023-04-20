Why Ron DeSantis keeps losing Florida endorsements to Trump





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Washington, DC this week in a bid to rally support in Congress. That trip, however, was overshadowed by another development: Former President Donald Trump won a parade of new endorsements, including those from several lawmakers in DeSantiss’ own state.

On Wednesday, Trump locked in seven endorsements from 20 Florida House Republicans, compared to one that DeSantis secured. Representatives John Rutherford, Brian Mast and Greg Steube all announced this week that they support Trump in the presidential race, while Representative Laurel Lee announced that she would support DeSantis.

In another particularly scathing development, Texas Rep. Lance Gooden shared his support for the former president immediately following a meeting with DeSantis, noting that there is no doubt in my mind that Trump is the only leader who can save the of the Left Assault.

In total, Trump has 45 House Republican endorsements while the Florida governor, who has yet to officially announce his campaign, has three.

Of course, it’s still early in the primary process and many lawmakers have refused to pick a side until DeSantis makes his run official. Moreover, the effects of endorsements on voter decisions tend to be marginal, according to political scientists. Still, this week’s announcements underscore the enduring strength of Trump’s standing among Republicans as the primary heats up. DeSantis is widely seen as Trump’s main contender in a GOP primary, but recent mentions indicate how receptive some members are to the candidacy of former presidents despite the pitfalls it could pose.

Trump is just building a lead at this point. It’s a lead in the polls, it’s a lead in endorsements, it threatens to be a lead in giving, Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida, told Vox.

Trump’s latest mentions also came as questions emerged about the DeSantiss campaign rollout in recent weeks. DeSantis, who emerged from the 2022 midterms as a GOP hero capable of leading his party to massive electoral success, has seen his standing diminish as of late. As McDonald noted, governors have seen a drop in the number of polls. But he also suffered a major loss in an entertaining fight with Disney and faces doubts from donors about whether he is really ready to take on Trump. Fox News, which promoted him heavily for a time, increasingly turned its attention to Trump.

So far, DeSantis has attempted to refute any narratives he’s been battling in the spotlight by focusing on legislation he may have spearheaded as governor, including extreme bills attacking the rights of LGBTQ and a six-week abortion ban. He expected to officially announce his race in May or June.

These endorsements send a message but it is still early

Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden in 2020, the losses several Trump-aligned candidates have suffered in recent terms, and the continued scrutiny of his role in the Jan. 6 insurgency have raised concerns among some Republicans according to which he is not up to the task of a 2024 race for the White House.

That uncertainty caused some in the GOP to consider DeSantis a better choice, at least for a while.

I absolutely think he should run and I absolutely think he should be GOP nominee Patrick Hynes, a GOP strategist in New Hampshire, told my colleague Nicole Narea about DeSantis last November. By any measure, he is the optimal Republican candidate right now.

But DeSantis’ difficult few weeks have dealt a blow to his expected candidacy. Trump’s troubles, including his recent indictment, haven’t deterred a number of Republican lawmakers from continuing to support him. This sends a signal about how they view Trump’s potential viability, at least in the GOP nomination process.

Endorsements tend to track who people think will be a winner, McDonald says. These are people who have a huge stake in the outcome and they are betting that Trump would be the nominee.

Political scientists note that the electoral effect of endorsements may be small, but they offer important clues to voters. In this case, they provide a key indicator of who those lawmakers consider to be the leading candidate in the GOP primary. According to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight, the most supported candidates in the unincumbent presidential primaries mostly ended up getting the nomination. It may be partly thanks to these clues.

Lawmakers’ loyalty to Trump may also have as much to do with their own primaries as with defeating Biden. Many Republican voters remain committed to Trump, and turning against him could have its own electoral consequences for House members. Trump’s hands-on approach and personal appeals to different members of the House were also believed to have played a role in winning over lawmakers, according to CNN. DeSantis, meanwhile, appeared to take a less direct approach and had staffers reach out to lawmakers.

It’s still early in the presidential campaign and there’s plenty of time for DeSantis to garner more endorsements and support, much like Trump himself did in 2016 after failing to garner significant support early on. However, unlike 2016, when Trump portrayed himself as an outsider attacking the GOP establishment on behalf of ordinary Americans, DeSantis faces a candidate who not only represents the establishment, but has a grip of iron on a wide swath of the Republican electorate.

McDonald notes that this dynamic is one of the main challenges DeSantis faces: He’s trying to recruit voters from Trump’s base, but they’re already committed to the former president. He argues that the governor should make it clearer that he is a candidate for change who will bring something different to the table and less baggage than Trump.

If you’re a Republican voter looking at DeSantis’ message, you say, why should I have DeSantis instead of Trump, when I love Trump, he says. His strategy has been to try and beat MAGA the MAGA king and that’s not going to happen.

Since Vox launched in 2014, our audience has supported our mission in so many meaningful ways. More than 80,000 people responded to requests for help with our reports. Countless teachers have told us how they use our work in their classroom. And in the three years since the launch of the Vox Contributions program, tens of thousands of people have helped keep our unique work free. We are committed to keeping our work free for all who need it, because we believe that high-quality explanatory journalism is a public good. We can’t rely on ads alone to do that. Will you help us keep Vox free for the next nine years by donating today?

Yes, I will donate $120/year

Yes, I will donate $120/year

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/politics/2023/4/19/23689747/trump-desantis-florida-endorsement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos