Boris Johnson’s ally Lord Frost calls for Holyrood to be demoted





Writing in the Daily Telegraph, former chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost urged Tory ministers ‘if re-elected’ to start ‘reviewing and undoing some of the powers now devolved’ in light of the issues faced by the SNP. “We, the Conservative Party and the Conservative government, allowed this to happen,” he wrote. “Now is the time to fix it. Ministers must make it clear that, if re-elected, they will review and remove some currently devolved powers. “In particular, Scotland does not need to be an independent player on the world stage; it should not be able to legislate to disrupt free trade within the UK; and it has no not need to have most of the taxing powers it currently has. LEARN MORE: PMQ: Sunak under fire for trying to curb SNP government’s overseas work “These powers are embryonic and independent governmental powers. “They are not needed to run efficient local government, which should be decentralization. “I hope, of course, that the Labor Party will do the same and drop its sly admiration for socialism in a (decentralized) nation, but I’m not holding my breath.” His comments were attacked by the SNP and some Scottish Tories. SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, pictured below, said Lord Frost’s proposals show “the Tory mask has slipped”. He added: ‘It is clear that Westminster’s repeated attacks on Scotland are a deliberate and coordinated attempt to reverse devolution, reduce the powers of the Scottish Parliament and force Scotland under the control of Westminster.’ Scottish Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said on Twitter: “The Conservatives are already attacking and undermining Scottish devolution. Now their Brexit negotiator @DavidGHFrost says they should ‘back down’.” Scottish Conservative Murdo Fraser called the comments “nonsense”, adding on Twitter: “Decentralization has allowed us to shine a light on the failures of the SNP. The @Tories won’t roll it back.” Fellow Tory MSP Stephen Kerr tweeted: “Strongly disagree with this article. “Poor Scottish government does not justify the rollback of devolution any more than problems within the UKGOV justify Scottish separation. Devolution works. It is the SNP that fails.” Conservative Constitutional Spokesman Donald Cameron added: ‘What a mess. Decentralization has not failed and no Conservative should want to reverse it.’ A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Lord Frost is a backbench peer and entitled to his personal opinions. “Our view, shared by the UK party, is that the problem is not with devolution but with this divided and distracted SNP government.” Lord Frost’s intervention comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was attacked by the SNP in the Commons yesterday over his government’s attempt to curb the international work of Scottish ministers. Earlier this month it emerged that new guidance from the Foreign Office stated that there should be no direct contact to arrange meetings between Scottish ministers and officials and foreign diplomats, and that such arrangements should be taken via the UK Government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/23468494.boris-johnson-ally-lord-frost-calls-downgrading-holyrood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos