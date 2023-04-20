Arrests of Tunisian opposition leaders spark global condemnation | News

The United States says the arrests represent a troubling escalation by the Tunisian government against suspected opponents.

Several world powers have condemned the arrests of political opponents in Tunisia, including main opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, warning against the escalating crackdown launched by President Kais Saied.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the US government said Monday’s arrest of former Speaker of Parliament Ghannouchi and the closure of the Ennahdha party headquarters are fundamentally at odds with the principles that Tunisians have adopted in a constitution, said Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

He added that respect for freedom of expression and human rights was essential to the US-Tunisian relationship.

Since early February, authorities in the North African country have arrested more than 20 critics and political figures who have accused Saied of a coup for his attempts to shut down parliament and rule by decree before rewriting the constitution.

Following Ghannouchi’s arrest on Monday, a Tunisian investigating judge subsequently ordered his imprisonment on Thursday, the politician’s lawyer told Reuters.

Ghannouchi, 81, is charged with conspiracy against internal state security and the decision to jail him follows an eight-hour investigation, she added.

It was an immediate decision to imprison Ghannouchi solely because of Ghannouchi’s expression of his opinion, lawyer Monia Bouali told Reuters.

Ghannouchi’s official Facebook page posted a comment of his own after the judges’ decision, which read: I am optimistic about the future Tunisia is free.

Other convictions

On Thursday, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it was deeply concerned about the latest developments in Tunisia.

Due to his state of health and age, we call for special consideration and special mercy for Mr. Rached Ghannouchi in this blessed month of Ramadan, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said in the communicated.

At the beginning of the week, the European Union recalled the importance of respecting the rights of the defense as well as the right to a fair trial in Tunisia.

We also underline the fundamental principle of political pluralism, the statement said on Tuesday. These elements are essential to any democracy and form the basis of the European Union’s partnership with Tunisia.

Also on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would speak to Tunisian authorities to express his concern over Ghannouchi’s arrest.

We have not yet been able to contact the Tunisian authorities by telephone but we will continue to try to reach them, Erdogan said in a television interview.

If we are able to speak to them, we will tell them that we do not find it appropriate, he added.

The Islamist-inspired opposition party Ennahdha held the most seats in Tunisia’s parliament before President Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021 in a power grab allowing him to rule by decree.

Saied, 65, claims the detainees were terrorists involved in a plot against state security.

Opponents have called his actions a coup and a return to autocratic rule in the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings in the region more than a decade ago.

Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday, Saied called on the judiciary he took control of last year to fulfill its role in this phase the country is going through.

Ghannouchi was exiled for more than two decades under late dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, but returned after the country’s revolution in 2011 to become a dominant figure in Tunisian politics.

In recent months, he has made at least 10 court appearances on a range of charges, including bribery, money laundering and helping armed fighters get to Iraq and Syria.