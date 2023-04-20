Politics
Arrests of Tunisian opposition leaders spark global condemnation | News
The United States says the arrests represent a troubling escalation by the Tunisian government against suspected opponents.
Several world powers have condemned the arrests of political opponents in Tunisia, including main opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, warning against the escalating crackdown launched by President Kais Saied.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the US government said Monday’s arrest of former Speaker of Parliament Ghannouchi and the closure of the Ennahdha party headquarters are fundamentally at odds with the principles that Tunisians have adopted in a constitution, said Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.
He said the arrests represent a troubling escalation by the Tunisian government against suspected opponents.
He added that respect for freedom of expression and human rights was essential to the US-Tunisian relationship.
Since early February, authorities in the North African country have arrested more than 20 critics and political figures who have accused Saied of a coup for his attempts to shut down parliament and rule by decree before rewriting the constitution.
Following Ghannouchi’s arrest on Monday, a Tunisian investigating judge subsequently ordered his imprisonment on Thursday, the politician’s lawyer told Reuters.
Ghannouchi, 81, is charged with conspiracy against internal state security and the decision to jail him follows an eight-hour investigation, she added.
It was an immediate decision to imprison Ghannouchi solely because of Ghannouchi’s expression of his opinion, lawyer Monia Bouali told Reuters.
Ghannouchi’s official Facebook page posted a comment of his own after the judges’ decision, which read: I am optimistic about the future Tunisia is free.
Other convictions
On Thursday, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it was deeply concerned about the latest developments in Tunisia.
Due to his state of health and age, we call for special consideration and special mercy for Mr. Rached Ghannouchi in this blessed month of Ramadan, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said in the communicated.
At the beginning of the week, the European Union recalled the importance of respecting the rights of the defense as well as the right to a fair trial in Tunisia.
We also underline the fundamental principle of political pluralism, the statement said on Tuesday. These elements are essential to any democracy and form the basis of the European Union’s partnership with Tunisia.
Also on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would speak to Tunisian authorities to express his concern over Ghannouchi’s arrest.
We have not yet been able to contact the Tunisian authorities by telephone but we will continue to try to reach them, Erdogan said in a television interview.
If we are able to speak to them, we will tell them that we do not find it appropriate, he added.
The Islamist-inspired opposition party Ennahdha held the most seats in Tunisia’s parliament before President Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021 in a power grab allowing him to rule by decree.
Saied, 65, claims the detainees were terrorists involved in a plot against state security.
Opponents have called his actions a coup and a return to autocratic rule in the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings in the region more than a decade ago.
Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday, Saied called on the judiciary he took control of last year to fulfill its role in this phase the country is going through.
Ghannouchi was exiled for more than two decades under late dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, but returned after the country’s revolution in 2011 to become a dominant figure in Tunisian politics.
In recent months, he has made at least 10 court appearances on a range of charges, including bribery, money laundering and helping armed fighters get to Iraq and Syria.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/20/arrests-of-tunisia-opposition-leaders-draw-global-condemnation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Arrests of Tunisian opposition leaders spark global condemnation | News
- Boris Johnson’s ally Lord Frost calls for Holyrood to be demoted
- Eid Al-Fitr solo, President Jokowi will not hold an open day
- Republican McCarthy unveils plan to lift US debt ceiling and cut spending
- Why Rachel McAdams made the decision to step away from Hollywood at the height of her fame
- Spring 2023 Football Practice Report: Hertford County
- Trial: Trans woman sexually assaulted and harassed in men’s prison
- Sudan: Gunfire, warplanes dash hopes of ceasefire – BBC News
- Memory test may detect risk of cognitive decline
- Why Ron DeSantis keeps losing Florida endorsements to Trump
- Bollywood mourns the death of Pamela Chopra; the stars offer their condolences
- EHRA 2023 Hot Take | mddionline.com