As Xi befriends world leaders, he hardens his stance on the United States

China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, rolled out the red carpet for President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva of Brazil, praising him as an old friend of the Chinese people. He sipped tea in a garden with French President Emmanuel Macron, treating him to a performance of a ancient chinese zither. And he spoke on the phone with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, offering good wishes for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

But even if Mr. Xi has offered a happy hand to these world leaders and others in recent weeks, it has only been the cold shoulder of the United States. China has rebuffed attempts by the Biden administration to revive high-level talks and reduce tensions over Taiwan. And Mr. Xi’s government has stepped up a campaign of ridicule and criticism of the United States and Western democracy.

Taken together, efforts to strengthen ties with US allies while publicly discrediting the United States reflect Beijing’s hardening stance as relations fall to their lowest level in decades over what Mr. Xi has described. like Washington’s containment, encirclement and suppression of China.

The two-pronged approach, some analysts say, is compelling evidence that Mr. Xi has fully embraced the view that engagement between China and the United States is fruitless, at least for now. And it has made fears urgent that the two powers are on a collision course that could lead to dangerous accidents, even war, in Taiwan and other geopolitical hotspots.