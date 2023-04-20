Politics
As Xi befriends world leaders, he hardens his stance on the United States
China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, rolled out the red carpet for President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva of Brazil, praising him as an old friend of the Chinese people. He sipped tea in a garden with French President Emmanuel Macron, treating him to a performance of a ancient chinese zither. And he spoke on the phone with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, offering good wishes for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
But even if Mr. Xi has offered a happy hand to these world leaders and others in recent weeks, it has only been the cold shoulder of the United States. China has rebuffed attempts by the Biden administration to revive high-level talks and reduce tensions over Taiwan. And Mr. Xi’s government has stepped up a campaign of ridicule and criticism of the United States and Western democracy.
Taken together, efforts to strengthen ties with US allies while publicly discrediting the United States reflect Beijing’s hardening stance as relations fall to their lowest level in decades over what Mr. Xi has described. like Washington’s containment, encirclement and suppression of China.
The two-pronged approach, some analysts say, is compelling evidence that Mr. Xi has fully embraced the view that engagement between China and the United States is fruitless, at least for now. And it has made fears urgent that the two powers are on a collision course that could lead to dangerous accidents, even war, in Taiwan and other geopolitical hotspots.
Mr. Xi’s diplomatic efforts were rebuffed by the United States and some of its closest allies this week, when a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 7 met in Japan and pledged to address together China’s growing assertiveness. But Mr. Xi still got some of the backlash he and other Chinese officials had hoped for in recent months, visually shaking some of the alliances that underpin Washington’s influence.
During Xi’s meeting with Lula, the Brazilian leader spoke out against the US dollar’s continued dominance in trade and paid a visit to a research center of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, which makes subject to United States sanctions. Mr Macron hailed European autonomy and warned against being dragged into a war for Taiwan by the United States. And Prince Mohammed praised China’s growth constructive role in the Middle East, a not-so-subtle dig into the United States and its strained relations in the region.
At the same time, Chinese state media exposed the perils and abuses of US hegemony and criticized the United States on human rights, racism and gun violence. He seized on leaked Pentagon documents to point out how Washington was spying on its allies. And he mocked the Biden administration for hosting a democracy summit last month, describing American democracy as troubled, disorderly and in steady decline.
Beijing’s tougher line reflects its frustrations with a series of US moves, particularly regarding Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by China. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States earlier this month and met Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives. On Monday, Taiwan said it had reached an agreement to buy up to 400 American anti-ship missiles to help counter a possible Chinese invasion.
Then there are the joint military exercises the United States is conducting with the Philippines, the largest in decades.
These moves aggravate deeper resentments that focus on US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China and growing security ties between the United States and China’s peripheral countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. South, Australia and India.
For Chinese officials, US calls for renewed diplomatic engagement, including a long-awaited call between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi, ring hollow in the face of what they see as growing hostility and provocations. High-level talks can only take place after the United States demonstrates credible sincerity with concrete actionsChinese state media said last week.
The blame for the current difficulties in China-US relations does not lie with China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said recently when asked about the resumption of dialogue with Washington and the potential postponement of a visit. in Beijing of the Secretary of State. Antony J. Blinken which was canceled after a suspected high-altitude Chinese spy balloon emerged over the continental United States in February.
The United States should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and harming China’s interests, and stop undermining the political foundation of our bilateral relationship while emphasizing the need to put safeguards on relationships, Wang added.
The Biden administration has said it wants to establish safeguards to prevent an incident from erupting over a misunderstanding in hotly contested areas such as the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, where the China conducted live-fire drills in response to Ms. Tsais’ visit. Without protocols and direct lines of communication, the risk of an incident will remain high as US and Chinese forces regularly patrol the area, and often at close range.
Beijing sees the guardrails as another form of containment, as they would disclose to the United States how much pressure it can take without triggering a military response. China would prefer its red lines to remain ambiguous and keep Washington guessing.
China suspended most military dialogues with the United States last August following former House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan. The Pentagon said as recently as last week, Beijing had declined requests to engage with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley.
Mr. Blinken expressed some optimism that the high-level talks could resume.
I expect that we can move forward. But that requires China to clarify its own intentions in doing so, he told reporters on Tuesday at a Group of 7 nations meeting in Japan.
Analysts say Mr. Xi likely thinks he has nothing to gain from talking to President Biden right now, especially as negative views about China in the United States seem to be becoming more entrenched.
Xi clearly believes that commitment for commitment’s sake is a fool’s errand. The time for gossip is over. Instead, it’s time for Beijing to batten down the hatches, said Craig Singleton, senior China researcher at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Simply put, there is no turning back, so Xi must now prepare China for a tougher future.
Minxin Pei, a professor at Claremont McKenna College who studies China politics, said it was possible Beijing would reconnect with Washington once it felt it had more clout. It could come after Beijing has deepened its ties with more non-aligned countries like Brazil or after widening divisions in Europe over how to closely follow the United States in its tougher stance on China.
China wants to engage the United States from a position of strength, and China is clearly not in that position now, Pei said. On the contrary, the success of the Americas in rallying allies and waging the technological war against China proves that it is still far more powerful than China and has more tools at its disposal.
China is now trying to draw a fine line between diplomatically snubbing the US and trying to persuade central bankers and investors that it is open for business again after years of strict Covid measures.
Yi Gang, Governor of the Central Bank of China, met Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, on the sidelines of a meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington last week to discuss the economy of their country. Plans are also underway for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit China.
But Mr. Yi also had grievances. He blamed Western countries for diverting trade from China to geopolitical allies instead, using the term friend-shoring in a statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee on Friday.
Chinese analysts say prospects for improving US-China relations in the near term remain remote. The modest progress Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden made after meeting in Indonesia last November all but disappeared after the balloon incident and Ms. Tsais’ visit to the United States, said Wu Xinbo, dean of international studies at Shanghai Fudan University.
In China’s view, although Biden showed a good attitude in Bali, he is not strongly willing to improve China-US relations, Wu said. have neither the sincerity nor the ability to improve relations.
Olivia Wang contributed report.
