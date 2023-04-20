Jokowi Lebaran solo, Vice President Maruf will pray Eid Al-Fitr at Istiqlal Mosque

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Vice President Ma’ruf Amin will celebrate Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah in Jakarta. The Vice President is due to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta on 1 Shawwal 1444 Hijriah.

“My Eid is in Jakarta, InshaAllah I will pray in Istiqlal, but no open daythere are none yet open daythe president has not yet,” Kiai Ma’ruf said in his press release some time ago, which was reconfirmed on Thursday (4/20/2023).

On this Eid, the Vice President also did not hold it open day or halal bihalal in general. After the Eid al-Fitr prayer, Kiai Ma’ruf planned to celebrate Eid at his private residence in Tanara, Banten and invite the staff of the Vice President’s Secretariat to celebrate Eid with their families respective.

However, the vice president is to give virtual instructions at the echo of the national grand takbir at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on 1 Syawal 1444 Hijri from 7:30 p.m. to 9:58 p.m. WIB. The decree on the fall of 1 Syawal itself awaits the outcome of the decision of the Ministry of Worship isbat meeting to be held this Thursday (20/4/2023) afternoon.

If the Vice President is going to perform Eid prayers in Jakarta, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will celebrate Eid in Solo, Central Java. On this Eid, Jokowi celebrates Eid with his wife, children, daughter-in-law and grandchildren and is only accompanied by very limited officials so that the staff of the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Indonesia can return home to their hometown and celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their respective families.

The Eid gathering of number one and number two people in Indonesia is expected to be conducted via video call from their respective residences, as was done during Eid al-Fitr the previous year.

There are many advantages to saving in Islamic banks. Take a look, which Islamic bank are you a client of?



