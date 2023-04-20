Donald Trump embarrassed Ron DeSantis in Florida.





How utterly reckless are elected Republicans getting on the wrong side of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Consider how Texas Rep. Lance Gooden executed a public humiliation of the man on Tuesday night.

DeSantis was visiting Washington DC for a meeting with a few dozen Republican lawmakers near the Capitol. The Florida governor, who hasn’t been particularly social during his six years in the House, is stepping up political outreach as he prepares to announce his candidacy for president.

Gooden was at the DeSantis event. But about a second after his feet hit the pavement on his way out, Goodens’ office released a statement endorsing Donald Trump for president.

I have met with Governor DeSantis, and while he has done a commendable job in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader capable of saving America from the leftist onslaught to which we are currently facing, reads the statement, and then went lit a bit longer. It had clearly been pre-written for release right after Goodens appeared at the party.

Even attendees at the DeSantis event who didn’t go out of their way to humiliate the governor on Trump’s behalf were hesitant to suggest in any way that they would consider endorsing him. They said they were there just to listen to the guy or say hello. Maybe to try a canape or two. Certainly not to endorse it!

Gooden’s debacle came as DeSantis continued to be embarrassed in his own backyard. The Trump campaign has struggled to gain endorsements from the Floridas House delegation and is having some success.

In recent weeks, Trump has earned endorsements from Florida Reps. Cory Mills and Byron Donalds, joining the endorsements he already had from MAGA stalwarts like Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna. NBC News reported last week that the DeSantis political operation had begun reaching out to other members of the Florida delegation, pleading with them not to jump at Trump.

It worked, in one instance, with Florida freshman rep Laurel Lee. She endorsed DeSantis this week. But Trump tripled DeSantis’ tally, along with Florida Reps John Rutherford, Brian Mast and Greg Steube. (They endorsed Trump on Monday and Tuesday.) MAGA Inc., the main super PAC helping the Trumps campaign, sent out giddy, raving press releases about the process, with topics like Ron DeSantis and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good , Very Bad Tuesday and yet another Florida congressman endorses Trump.

Steube was one of the Trump endorsers DeSantis’ team reached out to, asking him to hold back. He gave an interview to Politico after he was endorsed by Trump, and it’s one of the most telling looks yet at DeSanti’s lack of a personal touch.

Steube said DeSantis never contacted him during his five years in Congress. Once, he said, the DeSantis team invited him to a press conference after Hurricane Ian, but then told him he wouldn’t be part of it once he got there. Steube, who was absent from Congress for an extended period earlier this year recovering from a fall from a ladder, said Trump was one of the first people he remembers calling him into intensive care.

To date, I have not heard from Governor DeSantis, Steube told Politico.

On Wednesday afternoon, another Florida endorsement came in from Trump and another of the members the DeSantis team had specifically asked to wait to make a call. It was longtime Rep. Vern Buchanan, barely a MAGA firebrand. According to CNN, it didn’t go unnoticed by Buchanan how DeSantis offered him no help in his (lost) run for chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, or how DeSantis kicked him out of his home county. during the previous round of redistricting without speaking to him.

Two more members from Florida for Trump are said to be on the way.

Now: If DeSantis wasn’t questioned so badly against Trump lately, Steube might not care so much about who called him at the hospital or not, and Buchanan might forgive and forget a missed conversation here or there . Trump’s willingness to give out his phone number and chat with grassroots elected Republicans is a real political skill that DeSantis lacks. The influx of endorsements, however, has more to do with him looking increasingly dominant in the primary, while DeSantis entrenches himself further in battle with an Orlando amusement park. House Republicans might as well get on Trump’s good side or, rather, avoid getting on Trump’s bad side now.

