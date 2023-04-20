Narendra Modi – Ideas and teachings of Lord Buddha offer solution to obstacles faced by the whole world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Addressing the inaugural session of the World Buddhist Summit here, Modi cast a glance at wealthy countries, saying the world is currently facing a climate change crisis because in the last century, “some countries have stopped to think of others and of future generations”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the world is going through challenges such as war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism and climate change and affirmed that Lord Buddha’s ideas offer a solution to these problems .

“For decades they kept thinking that meddling with nature wouldn’t impact them. They kept putting it on others,” he said.

Emphasizing that the path indicated by Lord Buddha is the “path of the future and sustainability”, the Prime Minister also said that “if the world had followed his teachings, it would not have faced the crisis of the climate change”.

In his address, Modi cited ancient texts on the teachings of Lord Buddha and said the need of the hour is for people and nations to prioritize global interests as well as their own by drawing inspiration from the philosophy of the Buddha.

This is the way to a happy and stable world. This is necessary to move from the self to the wider world, from the narrow to the integral (approach), the prime minister said, adding that the world will have to think of the poor and the countries that lack resources.

Inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha, India is taking new initiatives for global welfare, he said.

Modi claimed that India had followed the path indicated by the Buddha and quoted the country giving aid to others, including Turkey after being hit by an earthquake, to say that he dealt with the pain of every human being as his own.

“From challenges to solutions is the journey of the Buddha (‘samasya se samadhan’). The Buddha did not leave his palace because he was uncomfortable, he left because he saw and felt the pain of others,” he said.

It is universally agreed that today is “the most difficult time of the century”, Modi said.

“Two countries are at war, the world is going through economic instability, terrorism and religious extremism are attacking the soul of humanity, the climate change crisis hangs over humanity, glaciers are melting, ecology is being destroyed “, the species are disappearing. Yet there are millions of people, like those sitting here, who have faith in Buddha. This faith gives strength,” he said.

Among the audience were delegates from 30 countries apart from India. Prominent Buddhist monks, scholars, ambassadors and diplomats are attending the summit organized by the Ministry of Culture in conjunction with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on April 20-21 at the Ashok Hotel here.

The theme of the two-day summit is “Responses to Contemporary Challenges: From Philosophy to Practice”.

Modi, in his speech, recalled his speech at the United Nations a few years ago and said, “India did not give the world war, it gave the Buddha.” In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister said that “this land of Buddha has the philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and the presence of so many venerable Buddhist monks from various parts of the world who follow his teachings makes us “feel the presence of Lord Buddha”.

Lord Buddha is consciousness beyond a person, thought beyond form, and Buddha consciousness is eternal and enduring, Modi said.

He said the summit will provide an “effective platform” to unite the efforts of all countries towards achieving a peaceful and prosperous world while promoting sustainability.

Platforms like the IBC provide an opportunity for “like-minded and like-hearted countries” to spread the Buddha Dhamma and peace, Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi noted that his government has constantly endeavored to propagate the ideas of the Buddha and underlined the deep ties that Buddhism has with Vadnagar of Gujarat, his birthplace where archaeological artefacts have been found and his constituency. from Lok Sabha, Varanasi, near Sarnath.

He said the summit comes at a time when India has completed 75 years of independence and is celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The world looks at this country of 140 million people, understands it and accepts it too, Modi said.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “This global Buddhist summit will also help strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties with other countries. During the summit, discussions will take place on peace, environment, morality, health and sustainability, among others, he said.

Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “India is the cradle of Buddhism. By hosting this summit, India is not only doing its duty, but also showing the way forward”.

Modi, in his address, emphasized sustainability and said that every human action, from choice of clothes, food and vehicles used to travel, has an impact on the environment.

“If we work together, we can also tackle this problem, as Mission Life (Lifestyle for Environment) envisages. If we are to move in the right direction, we will have to go beyond our self-interest and the Buddha should not just be a ‘pratik’ but also a ‘pratibimb’,” he said.

Prior to his address, the Prime Minister visited a photo exhibition and offered flowers to a statue of Lord Buddha.

He also gifted monk robes (Chivar Dana) to nineteen prominent monks, the PMO said.