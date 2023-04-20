Nikkah Solemnizing Case Against Imran: Decision on Request to Record Awn Chaudhry Statement Reserved – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday reserved its decision on the request to register the statement of Awn Chaudhry, adviser to the Prime Minister in charge of sports and tourism in a case against President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi for allegedly celebrating Nikkah during the Bushra Bibis Iddat period.

Senior Civil Judge Nasruminallah Baloch, while hearing the case, reserved his verdict on the motion to include Awn Chaudhry as a witness in the Iddat case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. The petition was filed by the plaintiff, Muhammad Hanif, who had previously filed the petition seeking action against the head of PTI Khan for allegedly marrying Bushra Bibi during his Iddat.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the petitioner’s lawyer appears in court and files the petition on behalf of his client and asks the court to record Awn Chaudhry’s statement. He told the court that the plaintiff wanted to record the statements of other witnesses.

He further told the court that Chaudhry was present as a witness during Khan and Bushra Bibis Nikkah. Chaudhry wants to appear in court at the next hearing. He asked the court to allow Chaudhry to record his statement as a witness in the same case.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved judgment on Hanifs’ claim until April 27.

The same court recorded the statement of Mufti Muhammad Saeed during the previous hearing. He told the court that Khan asked him to celebrate his Nikkah again with Bushra Bibi. Khan told him that at the first Nikkah of the two, Bushra Bibi’s Iddat duration was not over.

Saeed recording his statement further said that Khan contacted him on January 1, 2018 asking him to celebrate his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi. He had cordial relations with Khan and was a member of the central committee of the PTI, he said, adding that Khan had taken him to the Lahore defense area where he was to perform his Nikkah.

