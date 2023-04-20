Donald Trump foreshadows his resurrection – opinion





I watched Donald Trump’s speech to worshipers at Mar-a-Lago after his indictment with tears in my eyes. On this solemn occasion, he shared his vision of the second coming of his presidency when he recovers the office that was stolen from him. He fleshed it out in his posts on Truth Social and his campaign appearances.

He promised a brave new second term. He gave us a glimpse of what the world would be like if the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and his thugs hadn’t stolen the 2020 election by rigging all those voting machines.

With just one more of his perfect phone calls, there will be no war in Ukraine; and not from Ukraine; and no NATO.

Our nation will be safer. He will order the Space Force, which he created, to immediately shoot down the “Jewish Space Laser”, which was discovered by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, his possible 2024 running mate. by the Rothschilds, notorious international Jewish bankers, was responsible for the forest fires in California, which could have been prevented if all those forests had been cleaned of dead leaves, as he had told the governor of California.

Back home, the swollen swamp will be drained and sanitized with real MAGA patriots. Including the patriots who were illegally imprisoned following their legitimate January 6 political speech seeking to uphold the Constitution and the right to free elections.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces his intention to run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 15, 2022. (Credit: REUTERS/ OCTAVIO JONES)

Tucker Carlson, who genuinely loves Trump despite what was in his text messages, has debunked the entire Liberal conspiracy led by Antifa and the FBI under false flag attacks, thanks to President Kevin McCarthy’s videos.

The FBI and the Department of Justice must be funded for their crimes against Trump. Like the illegal raid on Mar-a-Lago where they illegally seized Trump’s clothing and memorabilia, searched his wife’s underwear drawer and took boxes of personally and telepathically declassified documents that were secured in a locker in the basement.

These documents were wrongly turned over to the National Archives, which Trump denounced as a “disruptive radical left-wing organization that reports that the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights are dangerous and triggering.”

It will set up a real administration of law and order. It means finally locking up Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, who good MAGA followers know as Public Enemy No. 1 and a global criminal.

Globalist criminal George Soros will be stripped of his citizenship and sent back to Hungary, and all the politicians he bought off will be removed from office. It starts with New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg and “Trump-hating judge” Juan Merchan, along with his “Trump-hating wife” and daughter. The Mafia may not go after women and children, but Trump does.

The same judge tried to take away Trump’s First Amendment rights, telling him to “please refrain from making statements that could incite violence or civil unrest” or engage in rhetoric that “will jeopardize the rule of law”. He has to go.

When Trump was convicted on 34 false criminal charges, his fingerprints were taken, but not a photo ID. To expose this injustice, t-shirts were produced with a fake photo ID, available “free” to his minions – just for a small donation of $47 (get it, the next 47th president) so that subscribers can show their loyalty.

Since there is no way to get a fair trial in New York; the case must be moved to an impartial and fair place, such as Staten Island, Alabama or Mississippi.

This “crazy” special counsel Jack Smith “is a totally biased thug” who Trump says needs to be overthrown and dumped on the Biden crime family.

Those around Trump

TO ENFORCE law and order, Trump has a team of highly skilled and loyal attorneys, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Jeffrey Clark and Lin Wood.

And there will be no more disloyal people in the next Trump cabinet like Bill Barr, James Mattis, John Kelly, Jeff Sessions and Rex Tillerson, all the people he chose to be part of his first. Not when those jobs can be filled by Mike “Pillow Guy” Lindell, Roger Stone, Kari Lake, George Santos, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.

Ronny Jackson, the Texas congressman who was Trump’s White House doctor and said his patient had the energy of a “16-year-old” (or did he really mean emotional maturity?), Will be l one of the best candidates for the position of Secretary of Health and Human Affairs. Services, and Donald Trump Jr. could lead the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Because Trump was robbed of most of his first term through impeachment and other unlawful attacks, and he said a second term was stolen and because there is so much to do to make America even greater, Trump could ask Congress to repeal the 22nd Amendment.

It may be necessary to suspend the Constitution to restore the rights and powers of the presidency, as he suggested, in particular to ensure that elections are free, fair, secure and not stolen.

Kevin McCarthy could continue to be Speaker of the House, even though Trump would probably prefer Jim Jordan or Matt Gaetz. Trump will want Mitch McConnell to be replaced as Senate Republican leader with someone who will do as he is told.

Trump has repeatedly declared his love for “our precious Second Amendment” and will ensure that these radical liberals cannot change it. Every American should own a gun, it is his patriotic responsibility. And there should no longer be limits on carrying guns in bars, churches and schools – except for NRA meetings and Trump rallies.

Immigration is a major concern, and this time Trump will complete his Mexican wall. He will ensure that no more foreigners enter our country unless they are white, European and Christian Aryans. Mexican drug cartels will be targeted by US cyber warriors and air force bombers to stop illegal drug smuggling, criminals and rapists from entering our great country.

He bragged that he “almost stopped” drugs crossing the border, but Joe Biden dropped the ball. The new Trump administration will deal harshly with drug traffickers and human traffickers, including “a speedy trial” and execution. He assured us that this would “reduce crime in our country by at least 75%”.

Under Trump, global warming will be exposed as a myth; it’s been going on since the dawn of time. Trump’s policy will be “drill, baby, drill.” We need more fossil fuels to run our cars, heat our homes and run our factories. Not electric cars, which are just toys for leftist elitists.

It’s time to stop stifling US business and get back to Trump’s massive deregulation policy. Government regulation only raises prices for consumers and costs jobs, and who cares if a few mega-banks go bankrupt? Or if cars break down for no apparent reason? Caveat emptor.

To make America prosper, Trump gave wealthy Americans the biggest tax cut in history, but they still pay taxes. He will end it.

Trump’s goal is to right the wrongs he suffered for so long. Who needs politics when he has so many grievances that he shares so generously for the whole world to see?

The author is a Washington-based journalist, consultant, lobbyist, and former legislative director of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-739708 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

