Wanting to reunite with his family, Jokowi will not hold an Eid open house





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi definitely not do it open day during Eid in Solo, Central Java. Protocol, Press and Media Assistant at the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, said Jokowi wanted to spend his Eid vacation with his family. “So I decided not to open day, so there is no need to meet on the day of Eid. There’s yet another day,” Bey said when contacted on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Even if it is not held open dayBey said Jokowi did not ban his ministers from receiving guests at the time Eid. It is also certain that Jokowi will not issue a circular regarding the ban open day. Additionally, Bey said ministers were also not required to travel to Jokowi’s residence in Solo. Because, Bey said, Jokowi wants his ministers to also focus on celebrating Eid this year with loved ones. “The president also understands that ministers have families, relatives they haven’t seen for a long time. Yesterday’s three Eids were PPKM, there were always restrictions on people’s movements, now there are no there’s no more PPKM,” Bey said. Previously, Jokowi also asked his subordinates who were usually attached to him to spend the Eid holiday 2023 with his family. This instruction was compensation for its staff still “stuck” even during Eid during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The president has requested very limited devices that are attached (the rest for Eid with the family),” Bey said. Also, Bey said that this year there is no PPKM. Thus, Jokowi hopes that employees can take the opportunity this year to reunite with family or even return home to their respective hometowns. Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Bey said, will also celebrate Eid with their respective families. “During the joint leave, the president will be with his family. Although he will continue to monitor and receive reports from the minister, particularly regarding the return home,” Bey said. Editor’s Pick: Eid 2023, Minister of Religion Allows Communities to Host Takbiran Tour

