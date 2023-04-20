



The problems for him British Conservative Party and for the former prime minister, Boris Johnson, they don’t stop and splash Therese May. the british newspaper The temperaturepublishes today that the conservatives are in the middle of the hurricane eye of controversy for their links to a Chinese businessman who is believed to be behind the clandestine police stations that the regime of Good has in London.



Ruiyou Lin, 40, is the subject of suspicion. active member of the Chinese Communist Party situated at United Kingdomaccording The temperature he hosted dinners and fundraisers for British Tories and built relationships with them. Proud of his contacts, he appears in public and is photographed with the former Prime Minister Therese May there Boris Johnson. Ruiyou Lin cultivated contacts within the Conservative Party and met Boris Johnson Linen operates a take-out platform in Croydon of an address where a chinese police station to intimidate, harass and repress Chinese exiles in the UK. Ken McCallumCEO of the MI5 (homeland security and counterintelligence agency)repeatedly warned of the growing threat of Good in their attempt to influence and subvert British politics and to control and intimidate members of the Chinese diaspora. McCallum said the Chinese authorities were ready to play the long game by cultivating contacts to manipulate public opinion in favor of Chinatargeting prominent politicians as well as local elected officials who are at the start of their political career.



At the start of the week, the FBI and US prosecutors arrested two men in new York for allegedly operating a secret police station in manhattan. Lin’s role in Chinese repression Laura Hart of Save Defendersa Spanish NGO, said that Linen had clear and demonstrable links to the apparatus of the CCP and fulfilled its mission to tell the story of China according to their own statements. Agree with The temperature, Linen is directly linked to the Department of PPCh, responsible for overseeing the strategy of united front (a Leninist-inspired Chinese organization) and to use Chinese citizens living overseas to promote their interests.



deer add that it is imperative [que] democratic authorities, even in United KingdomPlease open these investigations into the open and begin urgently to investigate the range of activities in which organizations in the united front in his approach Linenwho made contacts in the Conservative party and served as vice president of a Chinese constituency denied working for China and said he had no interest in British or Chinese politics, but attended events for meet potential investors. However, the address of where the app is running eat it all property of Linenis on a list of overseas service stations for the police and overseas Chinese affairs compiled by the public security bureau of the Chinese city of fuzhou in the province of Fujian.



Even Linen posted a promotional video on a social media account announcing the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau’s Overseas 110 alarm service. In addition, Chinese media have announced the establishment of police stations, saying that they will help citizens living overseas by cracking down on various illegal and criminal activities involving overseas Chinese.

