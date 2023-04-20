650,000 new homes will be built in quake-hit area, says Turkish president





ANKARA Some 650,000 new homes will be built in parts of Turkey recently hit by powerful earthquakes, the country’s president said on Thursday. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Muslim holy month of Ramadan had passed with a heavy heart in Turkey due to the losses suffered during the February 6 earthquakes, adding: “We heal the wounds of the catastrophe of the century with solidarity of the century. ” “We plan to build 650,000 new homes, including 507,000 homes and 143,000 village houses, in the earthquake zone. We will deliver 319,000 to their owners within a year,” Erdogan said in a message marking the start of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that follows Ramadan. Erdogan said most of the debris from the earthquakes had been cleaned up and the process of building more than 100,000 post-disaster residences and village houses had begun. “As the traces of the earthquakes disappear, life in the region is gradually returning to its normal rhythm,” he added. “We believe that after Eid, returns to the region, including to our earthquake-affected towns, will accelerate as schools open. Although we cannot recoup our losses, we are determined to deliver new homes to our earthquake-affected brothers and sisters as soon as possible,” he added. Addressing next month’s general and presidential elections, in which Erdogan is seeking re-election, he said: “We will complete the May 14 elections with the support of our nation and ensure that the reconstruction and recovery of the area of the earthquake continue without interruption. .” “We expect each of the 85 million people, our young people in particular, to stand with us in this holy and difficult struggle,” he said. “We believe that our nation will once again prioritize deeds over words, action over rhetoric, service over manipulation. I thank in advance all my fellow citizens who uphold our vision of Turkey’s century and support us with their prayers” , he added. On February 6, earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit many Turkish provinces, killing more than 50,000 people. About 14 million people in Turkey have been affected by the earthquakes along with many others in northern Syria. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/turkiye/650-000-new-homes-to-be-built-in-quake-hit-zone-says-turkish-president/2877356 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos