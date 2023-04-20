China, Gabon agree to strengthen ties





President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a photo with Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba and his wife Sylvia Bongo Ondimba at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. [Photo by Feng Yongbin / China Daily]

President Xi Jinping and Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba agreed on Wednesday to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, as the two nations pledged to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture and response to climate change. During talks with Bongo at the Great Hall of the People, Xi also reiterated Beijing’s unwavering support for African nations to follow an independent development path and its firm support for Africa’s efforts to advance security. food, industrialization and green development. Ahead of their talks, the president treated the Gabonese leader, who is on a four-day state visit to China, to a grand welcome ceremony with a 21-gun salute, review of the honor guard and performances military bands. The two heads of state also witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements covering investment, agriculture, housing, urban development and climate change. Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President of the Gabonese Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba at the Great Hall of the People ahead of their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi told Bongo that the two sides, which are due to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year, have built their friendship on solid foundations. Calling Bongo an “old friend” of the Chinese people, Xi said the Gabonese president was the first African head of state he had hosted since his re-election as Chinese president, which fully demonstrates the importance and high level of Sino-Gabonese relations. China is willing to strengthen exchanges of experience in state governance with Gabon, deepen strategic mutual trust and provide firm support on issues concerning respective core interests and major concerns, Ms. .xi. He said he is ready to pursue strategic alignment with the Gabonese side, advance cooperation in infrastructure construction, forestry, fisheries, digital economy and development of industrial parks and support the nation. in the diversification of its economy and the modernization of its industry. The two sides should step up people-to-people exchanges and work more closely together on tourism, rural revitalization and poverty alleviation, the president said. It is important for the two countries to strengthen strategic cooperation on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, to safeguard world peace, development and international equity and justice, and to protect the common interests of developing countries. , did he declare. Speaking on China-Africa relations, Xi stressed that with the world now facing multifaceted challenges and various crises, it is more necessary than ever for China and Africa to enhance their unity and cooperation. He called on both sides to resolutely oppose hegemony and power politics in all their forms, oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs and promote the construction of a community of destiny for humanity. Beijing firmly supports Africa becoming a key force in global political and economic development and is willing to provide new opportunities for Africa with its own development, he said. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, trade between China and Gabon reached $4.55 billion in 2022, registering a 50.8 percent year-on-year increase. China has been a major buyer of crude oil, manganese ore and wood products from Gabon. Bongo noted that the two parties, with a high level of mutual political trust, have always respected and supported each other. He expressed hope that the two countries could further strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture and tourism, saying his country welcomes Chinese companies to participate in the construction of industrial parks and is willing to provide a good environment. to Chinese companies. Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, also held separate talks with the Gabonese president on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202304/19/WS644008c3a310b6054face97b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos