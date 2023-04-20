Prime Minister Modi makes impassioned call for globalization of Buddhist thought to solve world’s problems





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made an impassioned call for the globalization of Buddhist thought to solve the world’s pressing problems. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit in the capital, Prime Minister Modi stressed that embracing a Buddhist consciousness is the only way to solve major global problems. His call comes at a time when the world faces the threat of radicalization and international terrorism based on divisive ideologies that have impacted multiple geographies around the world. It is the need of the hour that the priority of every person and every nation should be the interest of the world with the interest of the country, the Prime Minister remarked. Prime Minister Modi underlined that a prosperous world can only emerge when the idea of ​​narrow-mindedness gives way to the well-being of the whole world. The noble teachings of Gautama Buddha have impacted countless people over the centuries. https://t.co/M5PuhMbbas Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2023 Prime Minister Modi reinforced his call to internationalize Buddhist thought by pointing out that the world is facing the most difficult period of this century, as there is war, economic instability, terrorism and religious fanaticism, and the challenge of climate change with the disappearance of species and the melting of glaciers. In this age of darkness and misfortune, Buddhist thought presents a glimmer of hope. This hope, this faith is the greatest strength of this land. When this hope is united, the Buddha-Dhamma will become the belief of the world and the realization of the Buddha will become the belief of mankind. The prime minister pointed out that Buddha’s teachings have inspired India’s major external initiatives, including sending relief to the earthquake-stricken people of Turkey or proposing lifestyles for a sustainable planet. Highlighting Indias Lifestyle for Environment or Mission Life, he said raising awareness about lifestyle change can go a long way towards solving this huge climate problem. Mission LiFE is influenced by Buddha’s inspirations and advances Buddha’s thoughts, he observed. The way of Buddha is the way of the future and the way of sustainability. If the world had followed Buddha’s teachings, it would not have faced the problem of climate change. This problem arose, the Prime Minister explained, as nations stopped thinking about others and future generations. This error has accumulated to catastrophic proportions. The Prime Minister pointed out that India, as a fundamental pillar, has consciously taken several institutional initiatives to expand the global footprint of Buddhism. He pointed out that over the past nine years, India has developed Buddhist circuits in India and Nepal. He also renovated Sarnath and Kushinagar and turned Kushinagar into an international airport. The Indian International Center for Buddhist Heritage and Culture is being established in Lumbini in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) based in New Delhi. The Prime Minister said that platforms such as the IBC provide opportunities for like-minded and like-hearted countries to spread Buddha Dhamma and peace across the world. Also read: Dalai Lama in Delhi for Global Buddhist Summit to share dais with Prime Minister Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/world-news/pm-modi-makes-an-impassioned-appeal-to-globalise-buddhist-thought-to-resolve-worlds-problems-134141.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos