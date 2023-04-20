Ahead of Eid, President Jokowi distributes THR to traders in Legi market

A trader named Retno felt grateful to have met and received the THR from President Joko Widodo.

Posted on Thursday, April 20, 2023 4:59 PM WIB

Vendors at Legi Market in the city of Surakarta in Central Java Province received blessings at the end of Ramadan this year. Indeed, President Joko Widodo accompanied by his grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra visited the market while distributing a number of THRs on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

A trader named Retno felt grateful to have met and received the THR from President Joko Widodo. “Oh my God, I can shake Pak Jokowi’s hand, I’m so happy, God, for THR,” Retno said with tears of emotion.

Siti, a shredded coconut seller, also feels similar joy. This is because it is Siti’s first time meeting President Jokowi in the city of Surakarta.

It’s really nice, we see it all the time on TV, thank God (meeting). It was the first time, in Solo, that I saw Pak Jokowi, (continued) salim, known as Siti.

Siti also expressed her gratitude for the Head of State’s visit to greet traders and the public in the town of Solo. Thank you very much sir, always healthy and long life, he said.

Apart from the THR, a vegetable rice vendor named Sukira also received staple foods from President Jokowi. He said he would use the fortune as an additional return fee.

I received an envelope with provisions. I am very happy, I hope Pak Jokowi will always be healthy, said Sukira.

After visiting and distributing THRs to market traders, the President returned to his residence in the city of Surakarta in the Central Java Province.