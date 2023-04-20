Trump likely won’t attend rape trial, lawyer says





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump is unlikely to attend a civil trial next week for columnist E. Jean Carrolls who claims he raped her in a department store dressing room, Trump’s attorney said Wednesday. ‘former president.

Without completely ruling out Trump’s presence at the trial, attorney Joe Tacopina asked the presiding judge to tell the jurors that the Republicans’ absence from the courtroom was to avoid the logistical burdens that New York and the court system would face. faced if Trump was present.

Jury selection is due to begin on Tuesday. Tacopina said jurors should be told that Trump’s attendance is excused unless and until he is called by either side to testify.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan had asked attorneys for Trump and Carroll to say by Thursday whether their clients would be present for the trial.

Carroll, who said in a 2019 memoir that Trump raped her in the 1990s during a chance encounter at the luxury store Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan, intends to attend the full trial.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that he never met Carroll at the store and didn’t know who she was.

Tacopina said in a letter to Kaplan that Trump wanted to appear at trial, but jurors should be told that while no litigant is required to appear for a civil trial, the absence of the accused in that case, by his design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as a former president, would cause the courthouse and the city of New York.

Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan scoffed at the idea that Trump would skip the trial as some kind of favor to New York City.

She noted that New York City and Manhattan federal courts have hosted major trials without incident, including some involving notorious terrorists. And she said she would not call Trump to the stand to testify as a witness because she can rely on showing jurors portions of her four-hour video deposition.

If Mr. Trump decides not to appear at his own trial for sexual assault and defamation, the jury can draw whatever conclusions it chooses, wrote the lawyer, who is not related to the judge.

She added that it was difficult to credit her arguments in light of her recent travel schedule.

If Mr. Trump can find a way to attend wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions and campaign functions, then surely he could overcome the logistics of attending his own federal trial, she said. declared.

