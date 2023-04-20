A US arms race with Russia and China could spiral out of control





Xi and Putin in Moscow. Photo: Contributor via Getty

The United States is suddenly facing a new arms race that could be more dangerous than the Cold War: this time there will be three nuclear superpowers. The big picture: China is on its way to becoming a nuclear peer with the United States and Russia, and Moscow and Beijing have shown signs that they could line up against Washington. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s apparent determination to close the gap with Cold War-era nuclear behemoths and his increasingly close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin mean the next arms race could be more unpredictable. than the previous one. Drive the news: Beijing’s arsenal is still a fraction of the size of Moscow’s or Washington’s, but a new reactor set to come online this year could help China accelerate its already rapid buildup, NYT reports. China worked with Russia to prepare the new reactor and complaints it’s for civilian purposes, but the Pentagon has its doubts, reports the Times. The Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, did not respond to a request for comment.

China is already on track to roughly quadruple its stockpile of nuclear warheads to around 1,500 by 2035, according to the Pentagon. Break down : Although this is still less than half of what the United States and Russia each have, China would also be building new nuclear silos, mobile missile launchers and more advanced nuclear submarines. Some specialists argue the buildup is largely a response to Washington’s ongoing nuclear modernization that could cost $2 trillion more than 30 years with Beijing scrambling to ensure its nuclear capabilities could survive a US first strike. Russia is also developing new nuclear delivery systems.

Putin announced in February that Russia was suspending its participation in New START, the latest arms control pact between the United States and Russia. Caps on the size of countries’ arsenals under the treaty expire in three years.

The Trump administration tried to pressure China for tripartite arms control talks in 2020, but failed. Arms control itself will probably soon be extinguished, at least as it applies to the great powers. US nuclear policy is based on the idea of ​​being able to preemptively destroy an enemy’s nuclear forces before they can be used against the United States. But until recently, only one potential opponent was really taken into account in the calculations. Now some members of the US government and military argue that the United States must be equipped to fight Russia And China at the same time, says James Acton, director of the Carnegie Endowment’s nuclear policy program.

Acton fears we’re entering a nearly unstoppable three-way arms race. “At least during the Cold War we could say, ‘Okay, we’ll accept parity with the Soviets,'” he says. In a three-way arms race, the United States will not be willing to accept parity with Russia or China, but neither will accept anything other than parity with the United States. In fact, Acton thinks that enough of the Chinese or Russian nuclear program would almost certainly survive a US first strike for either country inflict “civilization-ending damage” in return. But just because the arms race “won’t make us safer” doesn’t mean it won’t happen, he says. What to watch: The prospect of a major power using nuclear weapons looms larger than at any time in decades, given Putin’s nuclear threats in Ukraine. China still maintains a “no first use” policy and says its nuclear weapons are for deterrence only.

But like Max Boot argue in the Washington Post, it is hardly impossible to envision a scenario in which a dispute with China over Taiwan could go nuclear.

It was not until the United States and the Soviet Union reached the brink of nuclear war, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, that they began to build guardrails and reduce stockpiles, notes Action. For the moment, the three countries are going in the opposite direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/04/20/russia-china-us-nuclear-arms-race The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos