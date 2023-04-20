Currency volatility hits a global high Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Content of the article Turkey’s tightening grip on financial markets put Istanbul in the 15th century Grand Bazaar back at the center of the country’s commercial activity, as one of the first malls in history becomes a haven for modern currency traders seeking to escape the reach of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ government.

Content of the article The change made the covered maze of antique shops, jewelry shops, trinket stalls and leather merchants, too, a new parallel exchange rate for the Turkish lira. As restrictions on local banks intensify in the weeks remaining before a high-stakes election, this parallel rate has become more entrenched.

Content of the article Whatever you do, don’t hold Turkish liras, said a former gold and currency trader at the bazaar, who like others requested anonymity to avoid possible repercussions by speaking freely about economic issues. Even buying feta cheese is a better investment. The micromanagement of the formal foreign exchange market has led lenders to cede more dollar sales to the bazaar and its hundreds of exchange offices. In the narrow vaulted alleys where traders have plied their trade for more than half a millennium, Erdogan’s last-ditch efforts to stifle bets against the lira don’t have the same bite.

Business request Foreign currency transactions at the bazaar are legal and largely unrecorded, making it difficult to estimate daily turnover. But money changers say business is booming, mainly thanks to corporate clients. Huge four-wheel safes drive through the Grand Bazaar accompanied by security guards, carrying what tenants say are dollars for big business, including state-owned energy importer BOTAS, the biggest foreign exchange buyer of the market. Traders say business demand for hard currency is what is driving up bid prices. Botas did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The ability to buy and sell dollars outside of bank restrictions comes at a price. The greenback is available at the Grand Bazaar at a premium of more than 5.2% over the interbank rate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Thursday at 11:45 a.m. in Istanbul, the lira traded at 20.4550 to the dollar at the bazaar, against an official rate of 19.4063. Turkish markets close at 12:40 p.m. on Thursdays for the Eid holiday. Long regarded by Turks as a barometer of national economic health, the lira has been dogged by years of unconventional policies championed by Erdogan, Turkey's longest-serving leader. He is increasingly vulnerable now as the citizens must decide whether or not hell will rule the country for the next five years. Volatility increases Erdogan's main rival for the presidency, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is backed by a six-party opposition bloc that promises a return to economic orthodoxy. No matter who wins, traders are preparing for a tough time ahead.

The pound's one-month implied volatility hit a global high, reflecting options traders buying protection against the possibility of wild swings around the May 14 vote. The gap between the dollar-lira pair at the bazaar versus the banks has widened for much of this year as the central bank stepped up measures to keep the lira in check ahead of the vote. But the divergence took off recently after policymakers verbally instructed lenders to limit dollar purchases, a move that could potentially restrict currency sales. Even outside the bazaar, the slow depreciation of Turkish currencies has started to accelerate. The frequency of brief fluctuations in the lira, especially in the early hours of trading, has increased, suggesting authorities are finding it harder to dampen demand for the dollar. The pound is expected to weaken sharply after the election, another Grand Bazaar gold and currency trader said. Coupled with central bank regulations, which prohibit the purchase of dollars, this has caused an increase in demand in the spot market here. Bloomberg.com