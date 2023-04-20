Turks flock to the old bazaar to throw away their liras
Currency volatility hits a global high
Author of the article:
Bloomberg News
Kerim Karakaya, Beril Akman and Tugce Ozsoy
Posted on April 20, 2023Last updated 1 hour ago3 minute read
Content of the article
Turkey’s tightening grip on financial markets put Istanbul in the 15th century Grand Bazaar back at the center of the country’s commercial activity, as one of the first malls in history becomes a haven for modern currency traders seeking to escape the reach of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ government.
Advertisement 2
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.
Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.
Get exclusive access to the National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition you can share, download and comment on.
Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists.
Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.
Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles.
SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS
Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.
Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.
Get exclusive access to the National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition you can share, download and comment on.
Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists.
Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.
Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles.
SIGN UP TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS
Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience.
Access items from across Canada with one account.
Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.
Enjoy additional items per month.
Receive email updates from your favorite authors.
Content of the article
The change made the covered maze of antique shops, jewelry shops, trinket stalls and leather merchants, too, a new parallel exchange rate for the Turkish lira. As restrictions on local banks intensify in the weeks remaining before a high-stakes election, this parallel rate has become more entrenched.
Financial Post cover stories
Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for recording!
A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.
The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again
Content of the article
Content of the article
Whatever you do, don’t hold Turkish liras, said a former gold and currency trader at the bazaar, who like others requested anonymity to avoid possible repercussions by speaking freely about economic issues. Even buying feta cheese is a better investment.
The micromanagement of the formal foreign exchange market has led lenders to cede more dollar sales to the bazaar and its hundreds of exchange offices. In the narrow vaulted alleys where traders have plied their trade for more than half a millennium, Erdogan’s last-ditch efforts to stifle bets against the lira don’t have the same bite.
Content of the article
Advertisement 3
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Business request
Foreign currency transactions at the bazaar are legal and largely unrecorded, making it difficult to estimate daily turnover. But money changers say business is booming, mainly thanks to corporate clients.
Huge four-wheel safes drive through the Grand Bazaar accompanied by security guards, carrying what tenants say are dollars for big business, including state-owned energy importer BOTAS, the biggest foreign exchange buyer of the market. Traders say business demand for hard currency is what is driving up bid prices. Botas did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
The ability to buy and sell dollars outside of bank restrictions comes at a price. The greenback is available at the Grand Bazaar at a premium of more than 5.2% over the interbank rate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Advertisement 4
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Thursday at 11:45 a.m. in Istanbul, the lira traded at 20.4550 to the dollar at the bazaar, against an official rate of 19.4063. Turkish markets close at 12:40 p.m. on Thursdays for the Eid holiday.
Long regarded by Turks as a barometer of national economic health, the lira has been dogged by years of unconventional policies championed by Erdogan, Turkey’s longest-serving leader. He is increasingly vulnerable now as the citizens must decide whether or not hell will rule the country for the next five years.
Volatility increases
Erdogan’s main rival for the presidency, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is backed by a six-party opposition bloc that promises a return to economic orthodoxy. No matter who wins, traders are preparing for a tough time ahead.
Advertisement 5
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The pound’s one-month implied volatility hit a global high, reflecting options traders buying protection against the possibility of wild swings around the May 14 vote.
The gap between the dollar-lira pair at the bazaar versus the banks has widened for much of this year as the central bank stepped up measures to keep the lira in check ahead of the vote. But the divergence took off recently after policymakers verbally instructed lenders to limit dollar purchases, a move that could potentially restrict currency sales.
Even outside the bazaar, the slow depreciation of Turkish currencies has started to accelerate. The frequency of brief fluctuations in the lira, especially in the early hours of trading, has increased, suggesting authorities are finding it harder to dampen demand for the dollar.
The pound is expected to weaken sharply after the election, another Grand Bazaar gold and currency trader said. Coupled with central bank regulations, which prohibit the purchase of dollars, this has caused an increase in demand in the spot market here.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively yet civil discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour to be moderated before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We’ve enabled email notifications, you’ll now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there’s an update to a comment thread you follow, or if a user follows you comments. See our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the conversation