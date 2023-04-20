Federal judge destroys Alvin Bragg’s ‘tirade’ against Donald Trump in ruling





A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump reprimanded Alvin Bragg on Wednesday, arguing that the Manhattan District Attorney “does not operate outside the political arena,” during a heated hearing.

The Manhattan DA is suing Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, in federal court, alleging the Republican politician tried to interfere with his investigation of Trump over alleged payments to Stormy Daniels, which led to the arrest of the former president on April 4.

Trump is seeking to return to the White House in 2024, which means the charges against him are likely to have significant political impact. He claims to be the target of a politically motivated witch hunt.

On Wednesday, District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil rejected an offer from Bragg’s legal team to block the disposition of former Manhattan district attorney Mark Pomerantz. The judge found that Bragg had no “lawful basis” to quash the congressional subpoena issued for Pomerantz, adding, “Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition. No one is above the law.”

This combination image shows Donald Trump at the National Rifle Association’s 152nd Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 14, 2023, left, and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg at Police Plaza in New York City on April 18, 2023. A federal judge appointed by Trump chided Bragg on Wednesday, arguing that the Manhattan District Attorney “does not operate outside the political arena.” ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP; Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Judge Vyskocil clashed with Bragg’s lawyer Theodore Boutrous several times during the hearing, commenting at one point: “There’s politics going on here on both sides. Let’s be honest about it. “

In her ruling, the judge claimed that the “first 35 pages” of Bragg’s complaint “have little to do with the subpoena at issue and amount to nothing less than a public relations tirade against the former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.

She concluded, “In our federalist system, elected state and federal actors sometimes engage in political duels. Bragg complains of political interference in the local DANY. [NY District Attorney] cases, but Bragg does not operate outside the political arena.

“Bragg is presumably acting in good faith. That said, he is an elected prosecutor in New York County with voters, some of whom want to see Bragg exercise the force of law against the former president and current candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

“Jordan, in turn, has launched a political response to what he and some of his constituents see as a clear abuse of power and overtly political lawsuits, funded (in part) with federal funds, that have the potential to ‘interfere with the exercise of presidential duties and with an upcoming federal election.’The court does not approve of either side’s program.

Jordan began a campaign scrutinizing Bragg after it was reported that a grand jury was likely to indict Trump, leading the Manhattan prosecutor to charge the congressman with political interference.

Newsweek contacted the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for comment via email.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents, related to allegations he orchestrated the payment of silent money to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The former president both denies all financial wrongdoing and having sex with Daniels.

Trump is also under investigation over his role in an attempt to overturn the result of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, his handling of classified documents and the events surrounding the Jan. 6 storming of Congress. 2021 by his supporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/federal-judge-trashes-alvin-braggs-tirade-against-donald-trump-ruling-1795522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos