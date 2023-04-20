UK Prime Minister examines report on intimidation of First Deputy

A spokesperson said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was reviewing a report indicating whether his chief deputy had intimidated officials

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weighed the fate of his first deputy on Thursday as he considered a long-awaited report into allegations he intimidated civil servants.

The report by a freelance labor lawyer investigated eight official complaints that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had been abusive to staff during a previous stint in that office and when he was Foreign Secretary and Brexit secretary.

Raab, who is also deputy prime minister, denied allegations that he was too demanding and belittled and belittled his staff. He said he always conducted himself in a professional manner, but would resign if the bullying claims were upheld.

Sunaks spokesman Max Blain said the prime minister received the report into Raab’s behavior on Thursday morning and was considering the findings before making a judgment which could include his dismissal.

Until he makes that decision, he said, Sunak still has “full faith in Raab.

Raab, 49, was first elected to parliament in 2010 and has held senior government posts, including justice secretary and foreign secretary. Appointed Deputy Prime Minister under Boris Johnson, he briefly took over the government when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2020.

The report is the latest ethical headache for Sunak, who has vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Johnson toppled in the summer of 2022 after multiple scandals and Liz Truss, who resigned in October after six weeks in office when his economic tax cut plans wreaked havoc on financial markets.

But he has struggled to shake off opposition claims that the Conservative government remains mired in scandal and sordidness.

Sunak also faces an investigation announced this week by a parliamentary watchdog into whether he properly disclosed his wife’s interest in a company that stands to benefit from a massive increase in free childcare. children in the budget of his administration.

A member of his cabinet, Gavin Williamson, resigned in November following allegations of bullying. In January, Sunak fired Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi for failing to shed light on a multimillion-dollar tax dispute.

A separate investigation is underway into allegations that Johnson secured a loan with the help of a Tory donor, Richard Sharp, who was later appointed chairman of the BBC.