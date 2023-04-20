Indian court rejects opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea





NEW DELHI (AP) An Indian court on Thursday rejected opposition leader Rahul Gandhis’ plea to suspend his conviction in a criminal libel case that resulted in his expulsion from parliament.

Gandhi, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his main challenger in the 2024 polls, was ousted after a court last month sentenced him to two years in prison for defamation for making fun of the name of Modis in a 2019 election speech.

A court in Modi’s home state of Gujarat suspended the prison sentence earlier in April pending appeal. A man who shares the surname of prime ministers, which is common in Gujarat, has accused Gandhi of defamation for the speech in which he asked: Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname? Gandhi then referred to three well-known and unrelated Modis in his speech: a runaway Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League and the Prime Minister. The petitioner who filed the case is a member of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat but is not related to the Prime Minister or the other two Modis mentioned by Gandhi. Judge RP Mogera, who rejected the plea, said Gandhi should have been more careful in his remarks since he was a Member of Parliament and leader of the opposition Congress party when he made the comments, the report reported. news agency Press Trust of India. A reprieve from Gandhi’s conviction would have paved the way for his reinstatement of his parliamentary seat. But he can always ask to stay the sentence before a higher court. Gandhi will soon challenge the court’s decision in a higher court, party spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters. We are convinced that superior courts[…]will fix these legal mistakes, he said. According to Indian law, a criminal conviction and a prison sentence of two years or more are grounds for expulsion from Parliament. Gandhi was immediately disqualified after the March decision, dealing a blow to the Congress party ahead of next year’s general election. Gandhi faces losing his eligibility to run for office for the next eight years if a court does not overturn his conviction and two-year sentence. The prosecution of Gandhi, the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister and scion of the dynastic Congress party, has been widely condemned by opponents of Modi as the latest assault on democracy and free speech by a government seeking to crush dissent. The speed of his withdrawal from Parliament shocked Indian politics.

