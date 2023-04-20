Eid leave, President Jokowi continues to monitor the situation in the country





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi took leave and returned to his hometown of Solo City in Central Java to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijri or Eid 2023. Even though he takes leave of Eid, President Jokowi continues to monitor the situation in the country. Assistant to President Bey Machmudin’s Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat said President Jokowi would continue to work even though he was on leave. Bey explained that Jokowi also continues to communicate with his ministers. “During the Eid holidays, he is usually with his family. However, he continues to monitor the situation in the country, especially the issue of coming home. So, even if he is on vacation, the president always communicates with his ministers. He may issue instructions or request reports,” Bey said in a written statement Thursday (4/20/2023). For the place of Eid al-Fitr prayer or President Jokowi’s Id prayer, Bey said, it will be informed on the night of the takbiran or H-1 of Idul Fitri. “For details, we will let you know on the eve of Eid,” Bey said. President Jokowi has also ordered his ministers and staff to use the Eid holiday to reunite with family. Jokowi also invited his staff to return home to their respective hometowns as there was no PPKM policy. “Yes, the president has requested that this Eid be used to gather with family or those who want to return home, please, because there is no PPKM. So it is not compulsory to meet the president on Eid day,” Bey said. Bey assured that Jokowi only had Eid with his family. The president also did not hold open day because he wanted to give an opportunity to the minister and his staff, who had not reunited with their families for three Eids. “So I decided not to open day. So there is no need to meet on the day of Eid. There is yet another day. The president also understands, ministers have families, have long-time relatives I did not find it. Yesterday’s three Eids were PPKM, there were still restrictions on people’s movements, now there is no PPKM,” Bey said. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here Share

