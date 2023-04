So unnecessary: ​​Republicans pile on DeSantis on Disney

Former President Donald Trump also criticized DeSantis’ feud with Disney on Tuesday, writing in a Truth Social article that DeSantis is completely destroyed by Disney. Disney’s next move will be an announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the governor. In fact, they might even announce a slow withdrawal or the sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Show! It would be a killer. In the meantime, this is all so pointless, a political STUNT! Ron should work on the MESS squatter! said Trump. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who strongly hints at a 2024 offering said DeSantis’ feud with Disney is turning into a tit-for-tat because it’s not going the way he planned. Look, this has gone from kind of a headline to something that has turned into an issue, and it complicates the whole Republican message, Sununu said on CNN Monday night. I don’t think that’s good for Governor DeSantis. I don’t think that’s good for the Republican Party. The Nikki Haley-aligned super PAC SFA Fund, Inc. said in a statement that after the Florida governors’ latest offer to Mickey Mouse after a devastating and embarrassing blow to his efforts to curb Disney World, Ron DeSantis proposed new neighbors of the amusement park criminals. The declaration of the PACs refers DeSantis comments on Monday that Florida might consider building a prison next to land owned by Disney. Bryan Griffin, a spokesman for DeSantis, said in a statement that there was no need to respond to the criticism because DeSantis held a press conference on the matter on Monday and the governor made his philosophy behind his decisions very clear. efforts. Disney had extraordinary special privileges and an unfair special advantage over other companies in the state, Griffin said. At that press conference, DeSantis announced that the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature would attempt to change state law to subject the company’s theme parks to further inspections, and said that Disney would not was no superior to the laws enacted by the people of the State of Florida. . It won’t work, it won’t fly. In his interview on Tuesday, Christie said he would make a decision in the coming weeks on whether the hell will run for president in 2024. Christie was seen talking to more than three dozen of his former aides and advisers Monday evening in Washington about a possible presidential election in 2024. If we move forward, we want you all to be with us, Christie told the room Monday. Thanks to all of you for everything you have already done for us. It was really, really an amazing ride. And you know what? It may not be over yet. Christie said Tuesday that the field for 2024 looked vacant compared to what I handled in 2016. CORRECTION: A previous version of this report incorrectly indicated who issued a statement. It was the super PAC SFA Fund, Inc.

