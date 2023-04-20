Prime Minister Modi fights climate change

India has demonstrated that behavioral change can make substantial contributions to waging the global war on climate change

Each of us has an equal interest in protecting the climate. The world is now much more aware of climate change. The bouts of prolonged drought and super floods that have crossed continents should leave no doubt about the immediacy of climate change. It’s no longer knocking on doors. Climate change has entered our homes, and now is the time for each of us to fight the demon with all our might.

India has always played a leading role in environmental protection. The Indian way of life is in tune with the environment. Trees have been revered in India for centuries. Animals are part of Indian culture and are revered. The Indian way of life is incomplete without nature. Thus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong message to the world that India’s voice to mitigate climate change is heard with due respect.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the World Bank’s program on Personalization: How Behavior Change Can Fight Climate Change, made a compelling case for bringing climate action to the dinner table. This is, by all accounts, the most logical action in the fight against climate change.

Individual ownership of climate change that affects everyone regardless of income, caste, creed, religion, nationality and class is the need of the hour. In fact, the International Energy Agency in a report said that 75 individual actions can help reduce nearly two billion tons of carbon emissions by 2030.

Therefore, Prime Minister Modi rightly said that we must eliminate food waste from the dining table. The call is timely, as 15 billion tons of food are wasted around the world every year. Here, Mission LiFE, jointly launched by Prime Minister Modi and the UN Secretary-General in October 2022, is a timely intervention to effect the behavioral changes needed to meet national emission reduction targets to help the world make lower the temperature.

There is greater awareness of the effects of climate change among the population. A third of Pakistan was devastated by last year’s super floods, which washed away large numbers of people, infrastructure and livestock in their flood. The consequences of the super floods are still being felt in Pakistan in the form of the food crisis, and the Islamic country had to import wheat from Russia recently. A number of rivers in China and Latin America have died due to climate change.

In this context, Prime Minister Modi has given leadership to the countries of the South and to developing countries, and has reached a crucial stage. The developed world must commit to shouldering its share of responsibility with adequate funding for climate change mitigation efforts in developing and poor countries. With India’s G20 Presidency, the voices of Southern countries have gained prominence on critical issues, including climate change.

Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav strongly raised India’s voice in global forums where he pointed out that India has taken several steps over the past few years to demonstrate the achievable agenda for the world. For example, India has moved quickly in the massive adoption of LED lights to save energy. India has already distributed 37 crore of LED bulbs to the people, which will help reduce 3.9 billion tons of carbon emissions. India has made intense efforts in energy conservation, as the effects of the combined efforts will be seen in the saving of 22 billion power units.

Agriculture is a critical sector where modern farming methods are needed to accelerate climate change goals. More than seven lakh hectares of agricultural land is now covered by micro-irrigation, made possible by the targeted execution of central programs and the greater sensitization of farmers to adopt best practices. Indian farmers have set an example for the world by taking action in line with global demand to reduce carbon emissions.

The International Solar Alliance, headquartered in India, is also playing a catalytic role in accelerating energy transition efforts. India is on track to meet most of its energy needs from renewable sources. Farmers have also shown greater interest in solar pumping sets, which are also supported by the central scheme. Additionally, villages are now switching to solar power and people in rural areas are even earning extra income by selling excess solar power on the open market.

India has demonstrated that behavioral changes can make substantial contributions to achieving global climate change tasks. Indians have now shown that they have a head start in adapting to climate-smart practices for the well-being of the global community. India truly lives the guiding philosophy of Vasudhev Kutumbkam (the world is one family).

(The author is the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party)