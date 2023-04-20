Erdogan’s rival breaks taboo by talking about being Alevi





Istanbul (AFP) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rival in next month’s election has faced a Turkish political taboo by declaring he is Alevi, a group targeted by decades of discrimination and violent attacks.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s video message to young voters on Wednesday night responds to unspoken concern that voters in the Sunni-majority country are not ready to elect an Alevi president on May 14. Alevis follow a heterodox Islamic tradition that separates them from Sunni and Shia Muslims. Some see it as a cultural identity as much as a religious faith. They faced decades of persecution and tended to keep their identities secret due to discrimination and attacks on their places of worship. Erdogan once accused the Alevis of inventing a “new religion”. The outgoing head of state has since said in speeches that he would not use Kilicdaroglu’s identity against him. “Kilicdaroglu, you can be Alevi. I respect you,” Erdogan said in 2014. Kilicdaroglu never hid his Alevi identity but rarely spoke about it in detail. But polls show the 74-year-old former civil servant is poised to win the knife vote and end two decades of Erdogan’s socially conservative rule. Kilicdaroglu has taken to Twitter – his preferred platform for reaching out to voters in a country where most media toe the government line – to publicly assert his identity. “My dear children who will vote for the first time,” he told five million young Turks who grew up under Erdogan and who will vote for the first time. “I am Alevi. I am a Muslim…God gave me life. I am not a sinner.” “Our identities are the assets that make us who we are.” “Historical Speech” Kilicdaroglu’s message caused a stir less than a month before Turks vote in what is widely considered the most important election in the strategic country’s post-Ottoman history. His tweet had racked up nearly 50 million views by Thursday morning and forced Erdogan’s government to retaliate. “Why is he saying that now? demanded Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Turkey’s Alevis have been victims of violence and discrimination for decades HUSNU UMIT AVCI / DOGAN NEWS AGENCY/AFP “We are not the ones who say Alevis can’t win votes. It’s society that questions that. We have no problem with that. He tries to play the victim,” Soylu said. But others rushed to congratulate Kilicdaroglu for speaking out. Opposition news site Duvar called it a “historic speech”. “Incredibly courageous video of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaking about being Alevi – almost breaking a political taboo in Turkey,” Asli Aydintasbas, a visiting colleague at the Brookings Institution, said on Twitter. Saadet, a small party with an Islamic background that broke ranks with Erdogan and joined Kilicdaroglu’s opposition alliance, also tweeted its support. “We can end this distorted order by choosing morality, justice, fairness and sincerity over polarization, marginalization and identity politics,” Saadet said above a replay of Kilicdaroglu’s speech. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230420-erdogan-s-rival-breaks-taboo-by-talking-about-being-an-alevi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos