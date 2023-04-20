Richard Sharp: dark report that could spell the end of the BBC president





The BBC chairman could be forced to resign over alleged conflicts of interest after failing to declare his involvement in an £800,000 loan to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. An independent investigation into the appointment of Richard Sharps to the company’s chairmanship is expected to be released soon and its preliminary findings should cast a shadow over the former Goldman Sachs banker, according to the FinancialTimes(FT). The inquiry was ordered by the Public Appointments Commissioner following revelations this year that Sharp, who took the job in February 2021 after being recommended by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, helped secure a guarantor for a loan to fund Johnson’s lifestyle, and failed. disclose his involvement. In February, former BBC presenter Jonathan Dimbleby called for Sharp’s resignation. And the FT reports that a person briefed on the draft inquest findings said Sharp could jump before he was pushed. What happened? Sharp, who was then Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ boss at Goldman Sachs, was involved in securing a loan of up to £800,000 for Johnson just weeks before the former PM recommended him for the post of President of the BBC, The Sunday Times revealed in January of this year. The loan was guaranteed by Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and a distant cousin of Johnsons. Sharp, a friend of Johnson’s and a former Conservative Party donor, advised the multi-millionaire to act as a surety. Sharp was in the final stages of the recruitment process for the post of BBC chairman. Johnson then announced that Sharp was the government’s preferred candidate for the 160,000-a-year role. Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, wrote to Johnson in December 2020 warning him of a potential conflict of interest, saying it was important that you no longer ask [Sharp] advice on your personal financial affairs. Sharps’ nomination was approved in February 2021, but he did not reveal his involvement in the loan during a pre-nomination hearing before the culture select committee the previous month. Again before the committee in February 2023, Sharp insisted that he acted in good faith and did not arrange the loan, said the evening standardHe said his relationship with Johnson was largely professional and although he admitted he acted as a sort of introductory agency, he said he had no knowledge of the actual loan.

As an intermediary I was not between Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson but was in fact seeking to ensure that due process was followed by ensuring that Mr Blyth was in contact with the Cabinet Office before doing anything to help his cousin, he added. . A suitereportby the committee, released a few days later, said that while Sharp recognized the need to be open and transparent in facilitating an introduction of Johnson to Blyth by notifying the cabinet secretary, it did not apply the same standards of openness and candor when he didn’t divulge during the interview process. Sharp made significant errors in judgement, the report concludes, first by getting involved in the loan and then by failing to disclose his involvement. Errors constitute a violation of the standards expected of persons applying for such public appointments. Will Sharp resign? The report is believed to be nearly complete and expected to be released soon. The draft report from Adam Heppinstall KC, overseeing the investigation, gives a grim reading, a source told the FT. Critics make it likely, but not certain, that Sharp should step down. Richard may decide to jump before he is pushed, said someone briefed on the preliminary results. Sharp may be a very honorable man, but there’s no denying he helped arrange an £800,000 loan that would get the Prime Minister out of financial trouble, Baroness Wheatcroft, a member of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee, has said on BBC Radio. 4s Today program in February. He did her a favor just when he wanted the Prime Minister to give him the top job at the BBC. Sharp has already been heavily criticized and is still in his role. At present, his resignation seems an unlikely prospect, said The vieweras the criticisms focus on his nomination rather than his performance since. However, Sharp was barely seen around Broadcasting House, saidThe new statesmanYou could be forgiven for thinking that Richard Sharp had already quietly left the BBC, he said. Where does that leave the BBC? Ministers are free if they wish with very few checks and balances to appoint their political allies, friends and donors, former public appointments commissioner Sir David Normington has told the BBC. world to one program on February 14. Sharps is an extreme case, but an example of what happens when ministers choose a political ally. The situation has been very damaging” to Sharp, the BBC and the government, Normington said, as the chairman is responsible for maintaining the public broadcaster’s political impartiality. Normington’s arguments are perhaps a sign that this line is no longer limited to the BBC alone, The Spectator said, but is instead seen as a test for the public appointments system as a whole. The BBC does not have the power to remove its own chairman. Sharp should either resign or be removed from office by the Prime Minister. Sunak said he would not prejudge the investigation into his former boss. The question, James Heale wrote in The Spectator, is whether there will be any further revelations about Sharps’ appointment that might cause him or Rishi Sunak to rethink this ongoing role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.co.uk/news/media/960528/bbc-chair-in-peril The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos