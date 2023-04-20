If you go almost anywhere in New Delhi, India’s capital, you won’t be far from a giant poster announcing its chairmanship of the G-20a group of 19 major economies plus the European Union alongside a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Turn on the television or pick up a newspaper, and you’ll encounter searing media coverage of how India’s tenure at the helm of the group represents a moment for the country to show its global leadership. Recently, one of us received a mass email from a local research organization offering a training course on India’s G-20 Presidency, with the promise of an official certificate of completion.

If you go almost anywhere in New Delhi, India’s capital, you won’t be far from a giant poster announcing its chairmanship of the G-20a group of 19 major economies plus the European Union alongside a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Turn on the television or pick up a newspaper, and you’ll encounter searing media coverage of how India’s tenure at the helm of the group represents a moment for the country to show its global leadership. Recently, one of us received a mass email from a local research organization offering a training course on India’s G-20 Presidency, with the promise of an official certificate of completion.

The rotating presidency of the G-20 is usually symbolic: the presiding country organizes the meetings and has the power to define the annual theme. Unsurprisingly, international media covering recent G-20 meetings have focused on the evident tensions between member states. In March, a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in New Delhi securities when disagreements over the war in Ukraine erupted. But what the rest of the world seems to have ignored so far is how Modi is shrewdly marketing the group’s Indian chairmanship to burnish his personal image and elevate his party.

By emphasizing India’s position as a great power courted by countries like the United States, Modi and his supporters have bolstered nationalist sentiments among the country’s masses. This is no small public relations feat. The G-20 was meant to be a stuffy forum little known outside of goofy circles; it is now fashionable in India. This shrewd marketing has significant ramifications for Modis’ chances of returning to power in next year’s election and for his stature on the world stage, but it is also not without its risks. If, as India’s G-20 marketing seems to imply, Modi is responsible for the country’s growing influence, then he could also bear responsibility for a potential failure to meet global expectations.

When India assumed the G-20 presidency last December, there was a notion that the Modi administrations’ approach would be different from those of other recent group leaders. Around 100 monuments across the country, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, have been illuminated for a whole week of celebration. Newspapers printed full-page advertisements to draw attention to the start of India’s mandate. The Modi government has renamed the people’s grouping G-20.

India plans to host more than 200 meetings in 56 cities during his leadership year. (Indonesia, as president last year, held meetings in just over 20 cities.) Along the way, New Delhi plans to highlight the country’s economic successes, including its advances in solar power and digital health. The calls will lead to a summit in November, which commentators have already said will be Indias most prestigious diplomatic holiday since the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1983.

New Delhi’s G-20 strategy includes an unusual level of public participation, a fact highlighted in the government’s marketing campaign. National and local authorities organized a mass education campaign on India’s presidency, initiatives to encourage public participation, and the school activities such as quizzes, essay writing competitions and debates. The government has asked universities to prepare students to act as local entertainers for overseas delegates at events and celebrations throughout the year. On the one hand, this very innovative strategy deserves to be welcomed. It democratizes an elitist summit, educates the public and encourages them to understand that foreign policy-making is usually the responsibility of a tiny minority in most countries.

On the other hand, Modis’ aim is not only to push the G-20 forward with the Indian public, but also to project himself as the only capable steward of a rising India. India’s G-20 strategy positions Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the vehicle for India’s presence on the world stage. This year’s logo replaces the zero of the G-20 with the image of a globe inside a lotus, using the colors of the Indian flag. Although the Modis administration has said the lotus represents hope, it is also the symbol of the BJP which figures prominently on the ballot papers of some 200 million Indian citizens who cannot read. India’s opposition leaders released say again reminders that the G-20 leadership is turning and has urged Modi not to view the presidency as his personal achievement, but the BJP has so far ignored those pleas. Ahead of the 2024 national elections, this positioning may help Modi pursue his claim of being the only person capable of realizing India’s great power status.

With this growing clout comes rising expectations from India and by extension, from Modi. There is tempting hope among India’s partners that India can leverage its non-aligned position and historical ties with Russia to broker diplomatic cooperation between Moscow and other G-20 capitals. Modi also championed India’s role as a connector between the West and the Global South. In January, India hosted its Voice of the Global South summit, with delegates from 125 developing countries. But when Russia and China denied to sign a G-20 communiqué mentioning the ongoing war in Ukraine, he undermined hopes that India would mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.

Beyond [giving] resonance with the voice of the countries of the South, a initiative This is not new but as India has championed for decades as one of the architects of the Non-Aligned Movement, New Delhi has failed to present the concrete deliverables of a global Southern grouping. For example, he brings the agenda digital public infrastructure (DPI) at the G-20 table, but how India, which has dominated in services rather than as a producer of tech goods, has yet to fully prove how it could offer DPI to the countries of the South. Facilitating cross-border digital payments is a possibility: India established a real-time payments link system with Singapore, where citizens of both countries can use Indias UPI and Singapores PayNow to directly send payments each way. It remains to be seen whether India can expand this dramatically and quickly to other countries willing to establish such links.

To complicate matters further, the fact that China, which did not participate at the South India Global Summit, is also positioning itself as a champion for non-Western countries and has enhanced its role beyond infrastructure development and financing. His recent breakthrough diplomatic mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with negotiations would have conducted only in Chinese, Persian and Arabic to avoid leaks, was a bad surprise for many.

The Modi government is strategically and intentionally using the G-20 presidency to its advantage. By highlighting India’s legacy and economic successes as a rising global power, Modi aims to show that India can meet the needs of small developing nations as well as major global powers. Simultaneously, through aggressive publicity and by inviting the Indian public to be part of this usually elitist, remote and even boring event, the government is arguing that India’s G-20 Presidency and its growing influence is a consequence of the strong leadership of Modis. The challenge for Modi is to meet the heightened expectations.