Chinese experts warn US defense inaction will have ‘catastrophic result’

A foreign policy expert and best-selling author warns that the United States and its allies may soon fall short of China and its military and technological capabilities.

“They see themselves as the dominant power in the world, and they’re working on that strategy. So it’s something that we have to take absolutely seriously,” Atlas Organization founder Jonathan DT Ward said in “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday. “If we lose, it’s like losing the cold war [and] would be a catastrophic outcome for the United States. So we have to take this seriously as a whole country.”

On Wednesday, the Biden administration dodged a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asking when the president plans to confront Chinese President Xi Jinping over a recent assault.

In addition to multiple alleged spy flights from China and ongoing military exercises in waters near Taiwan, the FBI has shut down an undisclosed Chinese government police station operating in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

CHINA’S ‘ACHILLES HEEL’ EXPOSED IN TEARDOWN OF NYC SECRET POLICE STATION: RETIRED FOUR-STAR GENERAL

The Department of Justice acknowledged secret police stations as an “important matter of national security”, while a US lawyer claimed that the FBI’s field office in New York was the “first law enforcement partner in the world to make arrests in connection with the posts Chinese government police overseas.

Ward said it was not just the job of the government, but also of citizens and business leaders to put pressure and deterrence on China’s bullying efforts.

“We have to do a lot in the 2020s. We are losing ground,” warned the expert. “It’s the time when a lot of the Communist Party’s strategies are coming to a head, and they’ve always had this vision of outdoing the United States. And they realize that a lot of that is, in their eyes, supposed to take shape. by the 2030s.

“We have this period to pull ourselves together, take the fundamental steps we need to take, and start having an economic strategy that can win and rebuild the deterrent capability of the entire free world,” Ward continued. “We’re running out of time on that, and that’s what matters.”

Seeing the FBI “pull the curtain back” on the Chinese Communist Party’s influence on American soil means “there is probably much, much more going on,” Ward also noted.

In 2023, China plans to increase its military spending by 7.2%, up nearly $16 billion from the previous year. The Chinese watchdog claimed its weaponry and strategy were designed for combat with the United States

“They talk about preparing to fight and win wars. They have made it clear that Taiwan is essential to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. All of this has kind of been fueled even among the audience currently in China,” said Ward. . “So the CCP has made it clear what it intends to do, and we’re going to have to respond.”

“It must be a top priority,” he added, “and made very clear to the American people.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden intended to call Xi Jinping.

“We have said many times that the president intends to call President Xi. We believe it is important to keep lines of communication open with China,” she said in a statement. Wednesday press briefing. “We believe this is an important bilateral relationship.”

LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.