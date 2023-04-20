British Prime Minister Sunak examines his deputy Raab’s bullying report





Deputy PM says he conducted himself professionally LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has received an independent report into allegations of bullying against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and is considering his response, Sunak’s spokesman said on Thursday. The allegations against his ally could result in the third departure of a senior government minister over personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October and undermine his efforts to revive his Conservative party’s poll fortunes ahead of the election national events scheduled for next year. The review was requested by Raab in November following formal complaints about his behavior by government officials, and attorney Adam Tolley was appointed by Sunak to conduct an independent investigation. Raab has promised to resign if the allegations are confirmed. “The prime minister received the report from Adam Tolley, the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning. He is reviewing those findings,” Sunak’s spokesman said. The spokesperson said Sunak wanted to release his response as soon as possible, but didn’t say if that would be Thursday. Raab, who is also justice minister, said he was confident he had behaved professionally throughout, while Sunak initially defended his deputy when reports surfaced, saying he did not acknowledge allegations that Raab had intimidated staff. On becoming prime minister last year, Sunak promised to lead a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability” following Boris Johnson’s scandalous tenure and chaotic economic policies that brought down Liz Truss after less than two months. The months-long inquiry into Raab’s behavior heard testimony from multiple government officials regarding complaints of bullying in three different departments. The inquest was requested to establish the facts of the allegations, but not to reach a conclusion as to whether Raab was guilty of bullying. The ultimate arbiter will be the prime minister, who will decide whether Raab broke the ministerial code, which says ministers must treat civil servants with respect. Another of Sunak’s top ministers, Gavin Williamson, was forced to resign in November after allegations of intimidation, and the prime minister sacked Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi in January after he was found guilty of having violated the ministerial code for its transparency on its tax affairs. Sunak is facing his own investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog into his behavior over whether he correctly declared his wife’s stake in a childcare business which stands to benefit from the new government policy. Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Alistair Smout; edited by Michael Holden Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

