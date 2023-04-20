Appeals court delays testimony from former prosecutors on Trump investigation





Congressional Republicans who sought to review the investigation that led to criminal charges against Donald J. Trump were thwarted on Wednesday by an appeals court that temporarily barred them from questioning a former prosecutor with the United States Attorney’s Office. district of Manhattan.

The prosecutor, Mark F. Pomerantz, worked on the district attorneys’ investigation of Donald J. Trump for about a year before stepping down in 2022 and published a book about his experience. The bureau brought felony charges against Mr. Trump last month.

Shortly after the charges were uncovered, Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, subpoenaed Mr. Pomerantz, signaling that he intended to investigate the investigation into Mr. Trump, his ally policy.

District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg sued Mr. Jordan in an attempt to stop Mr. Pomerantz’s interview, but Manhattan federal judge Mary Kay Vyskocil refused to stop the closed-door questioning , which was scheduled for Thursday. She said the Republicans on the committee had a constitutional right to question Mr. Pomerantz.

Mr. Bragg and Mr. Pomerantz both appealed the order to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which on Wednesday night granted a temporary stay of the interview. The order raises the question of whether Mr. Pomerantz will be compelled to testify under oath and delays Republican attempts to prevent Mr. Bragg.

His prosecutors continue to argue against the former president, who they say orchestrated the cover-up of a silent payment to a porn star made in 2016.

The back and forth provides insight into what will likely be a lengthy legal process, particularly if House Republicans seek to interview others involved in the investigation. A lawyer for Mr. Jordan, Matthew B. Berry, said in court Wednesday that such a decision had not yet been made.

We are proceeding in a very measured and modest way, Berry said.

Judge Vyskocil, who was appointed by Mr. Trump in 2016, expressed skepticism on Wednesday about the power of district attorneys to block the questioning of Mr. Pomerantz, saying that if Congress had a valid legislative purpose in asking for her testimony, she had no authority to stop that.

An attorney for Mr. Bragg, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., argued before Judge Vyskocil issued her order that it was completely unprecedented for Congress to prosecute a local district attorney.

It is also unprecedented for a local district attorney to impeach a former president, the judge responded.

The Second Circuit ordered Mr. Bragg and Mr. Pomerantz to file legal arguments Friday and Mr. Jordans’ attorneys to file the next day. The question of whether Mr. Pomerantz will be questioned is expected to drag on at least into next week.

Mr. Pomerantz views the subpoena served on him by Congressman Jordan as an improper attempt to obstruct and obstruct the pending prosecution of former President Trump by District Attorney Bragg, said a lawyer for Mr. Pomerantz, Ted Wells.

He added that Mr. Pomerantz was happy with the Second Circuits order and hoped it would stop maintenance altogether.

Mr. Boutros declined to comment. Mr. Berry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kate Christobek contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/20/nyregion/bragg-jordan-trump-pomerantz.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos