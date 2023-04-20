Buddha’s teachings offer a solution to global problems (PM Modi)

Addressing the inaugural session of the World Buddhist Summit, Prime Minister Modi said there is an urgent need for people and nations to prioritize global interests as well as their interests.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi. file picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the world is going through challenges such as war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism and climate change and affirmed that Lord Buddha’s ideas offer a solution to these problems .

Addressing the inaugural session of the World Buddhist Summit, he said there was an urgent need for people and nations to prioritize global interests alongside their own interests.

The world will have to think of the poor and the countries that lack resources, he said.

Modi claimed that India had followed the path indicated by the Buddha and quoted the country giving aid to others, including Turkey after being hit by an earthquake, to say that he dealt with the pain of every human being as his own.

The Prime Minister noted that his government has consistently endeavored to propagate the ideas of the Buddha and highlight the deep ties that Buddhism has with its birthplace in Gujarat and its constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi.

The summit is organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation on April 20 and 21. The theme of the two-day summit is “Responses to Contemporary Challenges: From Philosophy to Praxis”.

