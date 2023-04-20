What ThePeople v. Trump has in common with Dominion v. fox





Two of the major stories in recent weeks, the criminal indictment of Manhattan District attorneys in People of the State of New York v. Donald Trump and the Three-Quarter Billion Dollar Settlement in Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network may seem like independent affairs, but they are part of a bigger story. This story explains how former President Trump was able to control publicly available information, as he repeatedly did in an effort to magnify and cling to his own power. His volunteer helpers were media companies, but they did not act as news organizations. The National Enquirer deliberately generated false information and withheld real information from the public as part of a plan to secure Trump’s grip on political power. Fox aired false claims and questioned the real ones as it sought to appease Trump supporters. Together they succeeded in polluting the marketplace of ideas in which democratic politics is supposed to thrive.

But law and litigation have helped bring this story to light. The courts, a place where facts always matter, have shown a way to catch wrongdoers, but, worryingly, these cases could also be treated as a guide for future collusive media willing to indulge in misinformation while avoiding corruption. ‘exposure.

Manhattan DA Alvin Braggs criminal case beyond the headlines about the first-ever accusation against a former president and the silent money paid to a porn star is about the National Enquirer’s capitulation to the Trumps 2016 campaign. Both were a natural pair, as Bragg’s indictment and statement of facts show: a popular media conspiring with a campaign to suppress stories that could harm candidates’ chances of being elected. The evidence for such ungodly alignment is straightforward: David Pecker, the head of the National Enquirer, admitted to the Justice Department that he, Trump, and Trump fixer Michael Cohen engaged in a catch-and-hold scheme. dead for stories about alleged affairs and one-night stands involving Trump, in an effort to hide that information from voters. It was a smart move. After all, it was the Enquirer that in 2007 exposed the case of Democratic Senator John Edwards, which ended the presidential aspirant’s political career.

The arrangement with Pecker went beyond killing negative stories about Trump, to encompass promoting negative stories about Trump’s Republican and Democratic opponents. On Trump’s road to the GOP presidential nomination, the Enquirer published more than 60 articles attacking his political opponents.

The scheme therefore bore an uncanny resemblance to contemporary Russian disinformation efforts, which also promoted Trump and disparaged his main Republican opponents while attacking 2016 Democratic favorite Hillary Clinton and praising his challengers, including Senator Bernie Sanders. (All of this is described in the federal indictment against the Internet Research Agency and the Russians helping to run that company.) Similarly, the Federal Election Commission sanctioned American Media Inc., the parent company of National Enquirers, for his unlawful interference in the 2016 election. AMI agreed to pay $187,500 in fines after nonpartisan FEC staff found the capture-and-kill arrangement, coordinated with Trump and Cohen, violated federal campaign finance law .

That we know of the AMI-Trump alliance is coincidental. A candidate’s coordination with a powerful media outlet in the run-up to an election would not necessarily have come to light had it not been for the secret payment of money to kill adverse stories, payments that caught the attention of federal prosecutors and of State and led to the conviction of Cohens. for campaign finance charges and Trump’s indictment for falsifying business records. If Trump and AMI had been content to publish favorable articles about Trump and derogatory articles about his opponents, whatever the truth, without the element of silent money, we might not be the wiser about this systemic corruption of our electoral process.

A very similar coincidence revealed even more widespread systemic corruption of our electoral process, involving Trump’s collusion with another, much more influential outlet. Fox Corporation and its subsidiary Fox News would have avoided their recent legal troubles had they avoided targeting Dominion Voting Systems, a private company with enough resources to sue. Had their claims of voter fraud been more diffuse and focused on unspecified figures or governments, Fox’s now infamous emails and text messages might never have come to light.

But because Dominion filed its civil suit with its right to discover internal Fox communications, the public can now see a startlingly similar effort to AMI’s to curry favor with one and only one candidate, despite the private antipathy of many Fox employees towards the man. . The Dominion lawsuit revealed how Fox actively sought to promote Trump’s efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. Like AMI, Fox became the then-president’s secretary, regurgitating his allegations of voter fraud, lies that many at Fox down to News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch did not believe. Those efforts included direct coordination with the White House and the Trump campaign, reminiscent of the direct coordination between Sean Hannity and Paul Manafort years earlier.

Indeed, the judge overseeing the Dominion prosecution found that the plaintiff had established certain facts so overwhelmingly that it was not necessary for the jurors to consider them at trial. One of these facts: Dominion did not falsify any election results, and any claim to that effect by Fox was false. The court went further in its pretrial rulings regarding Fox’s role in promoting this lie. Remarkably, the court blocked Fox from trying to convince jurors if a trial had taken place that he was just reporting the news.

This is yet another aspect that aligns the two cases. In the defamation lawsuit, Fox had argued that whether or not the network believed Trump’s voter fraud allegations, it was news and therefore had a responsibility to report it. The court rejected this argument, not because such a defense could not be valid in theory, but because this defense was not supported by the facts in this case. As Murdoch himself admitted, Fox anchors did not report impartially; they endorsed Trump’s claims.

Similarly, AMI asserted before the Federal Election Commission that it was covered by the so-called press exemption, which states that any news report, commentary or editorial disseminated through the facilities of any broadcast station, newspaper, magazine or other periodical publication does not count as an expense for a political campaign. Relying primarily on AMI’s own statements to the Justice Department, the FEC easily dismissed that claim. The company declines[ed] a journalistic or editorial purpose by admitting that he made silent payments for the express purpose of helping the Trump campaign, FEC legal staff explained.

In short, these findings of the Federal Court in the Fox case and of the FEC and Bragg in the Hush Money case underscore the nature of this threat to American democracy. In both of these cases, the most damning thing is not their outcome, the Dominions settlement, or the eventual verdict of the Manhattan juries, but their revelations.

When national media companies pollute the information environment in collusion with a political campaign, the question is whether US institutions and the legal system can respond adequately. Courts can prevent Trump, or for that matter any politician with autocratic leanings, from colluding with media companies. But the ominous messages to these politicians may be to avoid getting it wrong or paying silent money and to avoid defaming a deep-pocketed company when the next big lie is promulgated. Bragg and Dominion can win their battles, but the electorate can lose the war.

