Before Eid, Jokowi invites Jan Ethes to distribute social aid to workers
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Solo, Central Java (Central Java), Friday (04/07/2023). President Joko Widodo has invited his first grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, to perform Friday prayers in congregation at Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Surakarta. Accompanied by the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SOLO — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) brought back his first grandson John Ethes Srinarendra distributed social assistance (bansos) in the form of cash and groceries to Gendong workers at Legi market ahead of Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriyah, Thursday (4/20/2023).
Republican watch Jokowi arrived at the 3rd floor of Legi Market with the group around 12:27 WIB. Since entering the market area, it seems that Jokowi is crowded with locals. “Pak Jokowi, Pak Jokowi,” shouted several people in the crowd.
One of the Gendong workers at Legi Market, Surami (50), admitted that he saw Jokowi in person, but never received an envelope directly from Jokowi. “Yes, it’s good to have that (shopping) and envelopes, yesterday there was market information to have girik (coupons) but No I know that Mr. Jokowi will receive an envelope,” he said.
The porter, who has worked since the age of 15, admits welfare is a blessing in itself ahead of Eid this year. “No think you can kayak like that, take both. This was said by market friends. It is also a holiday blessing. Thank you Pak Jokowi,” he said.
Solo City Commercial Department Chief Heru Sunardi said President Jokowi’s distribution of groceries was given to porters and transport workers. The number of beneficiaries in Pasar Legi was 730 and 170 in Pasar Gede. “Yesterday the data delivery system was seized by name by the potential recipient’s data entry address received a coupon. So later on there will be no grabbing system because those who accept those who have them,” he said.
“So Pak Jokowi today greeted the porters and workers transporting the women. At the same time, they wished them a happy Eid al-Fitr and gave them basic food parcels,” he concluded.
