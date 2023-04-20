More people say Trump broke the law in Georgia case than New York: AP-NORC poll





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump emerged largely unscathed politically from his indictment in New York. But a new poll suggests the investigations in Georgia and Washington could prove more problematic.

According to the new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, only 4 in 10 American adults think Trump acted illegally in New York, where he was indicted for paying silent money to women who alleged sexual relations. More than half believe he broke the law in Georgia, where he is being investigated for interfering in the vote count in the 2020 election.

The poll finds about half feel the same about his role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol and his handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, both of which l under investigation by the Department of Justice.

The findings suggest that potential future charges in these cases against Trump may resonate more deeply with the American public than his alleged cover-up of payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels and other women at the height of the 2016 campaign, which that nearly 6 in 10 adults believe. were politically motivated. While the case has garnered intense media coverage and made Trump the first former president in US history to be criminally charged, legal experts have long argued that the other investigations pose a much graver potential risk. .

The Georgia case, in particular, concerns even some longtime Trump supporters.

I just feel like he somehow got involved in something he shouldn’t have. I don’t know if it’s necessarily illegal, but just let the votes be the votes, said Stephanie Trinidad, a Republican who lives in Dracut, Mass., and voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

The poll offers further evidence that Trump faced limited political fallout from the indictment, which instead proved a massive fundraising boon. His campaign has raised more than $15 million since news of the indictment broke big with new donors and he rolled out a list of new endorsements.

While the poll finds only 30% of Americans, including 55% of Republicans, say they want Trump to run for president again in 2024, those numbers are little changed since an AP-NORC poll conducted in January. Trump’s favor has also remained consistent: 34% of American adults overall and 68% of Republicans say they have a favorable opinion of him, the same as three months ago.

Still, Trump, who remains the clear favorite for the Republican nomination, would face substantial headwinds if he wins the Republican nomination. About half of Americans 53% say they will definitely not support him in the general election if he emerges as the GOP nominee, the poll found.

Regarding the New York case, the poll found that 41% of respondents said Trump had done something illegal. Thirty-three percent say they believe he did something unethical but not illegal. Only a small minority 14% say he did nothing wrong.

A majority of Americans 57% say Trump’s indictment in the case was justified, according to the poll, but just as many say they believe the charges were politically motivated.

They include Gino Lentine, a staunch Trump supporter from Akron, Ohio, who said he doesn’t care about the case.

If you’re going to lock up every guy in the world and every girl who cheated on their spouse and paid them off, you’re going to have to lock up the whole country, said Lentine, 57.

In my book, he is very innocent, maybe guilty, but who cares? he said. Who cares if he spent $100,000? Nobody cares. It costs me $100,000 to put gas in my car. Come on.

New York’s poll results paint a rosier picture for Trump than in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 presidential election. in Georgia. The chairman of a special grand jury convened to hear evidence in the case said the panel recommended that Willis indict more than a dozen people, including possibly Trump, who was recorded asking election officials of the state to find 11,780 votes to help him win. It’s now up to Willis to decide whether to press charges.

But already in the case of Georgia, the poll finds that 53% say they think Trump broke the law. Twelve percent say he did something they consider unethical but not illegal, while 17% said he did nothing wrong.

Trinidad, 36, said she viewed the wave of investigations Trump was facing as a politically motivated distraction aimed at preventing him from winning the White House again. But in the case of Georgia, she said, I think it’s a little different.

Once you start getting into our voting system and counting, I start to get a little suspicious because it’s literally our right as an American citizen. So once you start playing around with that, it kind of becomes a bit more of a problem for me, personally, she said, adding that she hadn’t given much thought to who she was planning to support in 2024.

In federal cases, about half of Americans 47% believe Trump acted illegally in his handling of classified documents, while 49% say he broke the law in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. About 2 in 10 say they think he did something unethical but not illegal in those cases, and near that many say they think he didn’t do anything of badness.

The poll clearly shows that Americans’ views on surveys are deeply partisan. In the case of Georgia, 86% of Democrats but only 22% of Republicans say they think Trump did something illegal. In the case of New York, 68% of Democrats and 13% of Republicans say they think he broke the law.

Meanwhile, 9 in 10 Democrats but only a quarter of Republicans say they think the indictment in the New York case was justified. Nearly 9 in 10 Republicans but only about a third of Democrats say they believe the charges were politically motivated.

That includes Nicole Sawyer, a registered independent from Middletown, Pa., who generally supports Democrats and praises President Joe Biden. While she thinks Trump has done a lot of immoral things worth investigating, she also sees the investigations as politically motivated.

I think people are throwing stuff at him, anything they can, said Sawyer, 45, who sees the investigations as a distraction from bigger issues, like Social Security and health care. Those issues, she said, are kind of overshadowed by all that drama with Trump.

Yet Sawyer said if Trump is found guilty, he doesn’t deserve to be our president.

I think kids should be able to look up to the American president and not have a whole bunch of drama overshadowing the real things that need to be taken care of, she said.

___

Colvin reported from New York.

___

The poll of 1,230 adults was conducted April 13-17 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-poll-indictment-investigations-new-york-georgia-6ee6d87cf407f9c7fd12bf134ace7df6

