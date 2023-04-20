After the LHC, the IHC also prohibits the authorities from “harassing” Imran Khan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan talks with his lawyer after arriving at the Lahore High Court on April 17, 2023. Twitter/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered respondents not to harass Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, for his plea expressing fears of arrest during the holiday. Eid ul Fitr.

The former prime minister, who is facing several cases, had seized the high court via a request to submit his arrest in any case to judicial authorization.

The court also sent notices to the respondents in the April 27 case, seeking their responses on the PTI chief’s appeal.

During the hearing presided over by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Khan’s attorney, Barrister Faisal Chaudhry, argued that Jamat-e-Islam leader Siraj-ul-Haq, had visited Zaman Park, which was a positive step, but PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi was arrested the following day. .

“Obviously the incident created a bad taste,” remarked IHC CJ Farooq.

To this, the lawyer argued that they feared the government would launch another operation during the Eid holiday to arrest Khan. He said the federal government planned to “attack” Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

He requested the court to order the details of all cases filed against the PTI leader in Islamabad police stations and to order the provision of information regarding a secretly filed case, while submitting the arrest of the former Prime Minister in all cases to judicial authorization.

To this, CJ Farooq remarked that he could ask for case details, but “how could I issue an order [without the details]”.

After that, Khan’s lawyer asked the court to adjourn the hearing until after the Eid holiday. The court granted the request and issued notices to the parties for April 27 while prohibiting them from “harassing” Khan.

On April 18, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also stopped the authorities from harassing Khan and ordered that the PTI leader be dealt with according to law, as per the assurance given by the Punjab government lawyer.

Imran Khan should not be unlawfully harassed until the next hearing, the court said in its verdict on Khan’s plea requesting details of the cases registered against him and the possibility of a police operation by the government in his residence from Zaman Park in Lahore during the Eid holidays. .

The province’s superior court has set May 2 as the hearing date for the motion.

The petition

Khan, in his petition, added the federation as a party through the Home Secretary, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Since the regime change, parties have harassed Imran Khan at the request of the Pakistan Democratic Movement [PDM]the means mentioned.

He added that the former prime minister, who was removed from office via a motion of no confidence in April last year, has spoken out against corruption for which he is being harassed.

Lawsuits have been filed against Imran Khan across the country, the petition reads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1062660-after-lhc-ihc-also-bars-authorities-from-harassing-imran-khan

