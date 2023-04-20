Buddha’s teachings key to solving global crises, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted global crises such as the Russian-Ukrainian war, economic turmoil and climate change, and said Lord Buddha’s teachings provide solutions to these global problems.

Modi, speaking at the opening session of the World Buddhist Summit, stressed that it was crucial for peoples and nations to prioritize global interests alongside their own, noting that the most daunting challenges of current century include war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism and climate change. impacts such as species loss and melting glaciers.

He praised those who follow Buddha’s teachings, saying their hope and faith are the greatest strength in the world. Modi believes that the Buddha Dhamma could become the belief of the world, and its realization, the belief of humanity, when this hope unites.

Modi explained that Lord Buddha’s teachings such as advocating for abandoning war and pursuing eternal peace are still relevant to today’s issues. He stressed that happiness lies in unity and self-examination should come before preaching to others to fight against imposing opinions on others.

The Prime Minister said that if some countries had heeded the teachings of Buddha and put the well-being of others and future generations first, climate change would not be the crisis it is today. Modi reaffirmed his 2019 statement to the UN: We are a country that gave the world Buddha, not Yudh [war].”

As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, Modi highlighted new resolutions and global goals for the future of the nation, crediting Lord Buddha with the inspiration behind India’s recent achievements in various sectors.

Modi mentioned India’s dedication to spreading the teachings of Lord Buddha over the past nine years and highlighted developments such as Buddhist tours in India and Nepal, renovations of Sarnath and Kushinagar, the international airport of Kushinagar and the Indian International Center for Buddhist Heritage and Culture in Lumbini, in collaboration with the CIB.

The prime minister attributed India’s inherent empathy for the problems of humanity to the teachings of Lord Buddha, citing peace missions and relief efforts in response to disasters like the earthquake in Turkey. He concluded by acknowledging that the world now sees, understands and accepts the feelings of 140 million Indians.