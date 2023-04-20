Politics
What is the Japanese bullying practice of Owahara? Why is the government doing this?
The Japanese government has asked companies to end the practice of Owahara. AFP
The Japanese government is trying to call on companies to harass university students.
The practice, known as Owahara, sees companies pressuring potential new hires to cut ties with rival organisations.
Mainchi reported that the government had asked companies to end this practice because it hinders freedom.
Let’s take a closer look:
How does Owahara work?
According Japan Times, it is normal for university students to have a job in hand before they graduate.
Some even start hunting in their third year. Others, if they don’t manage to get a job, even repeat a year.
The problems start when the recruiting staff reaches out, in accordance with The Mainchi.
The staff kicks things off by first informally offering jobs to young students.
They then have the students sign a consent letter that states the students’ desire to join the company.
The recruiting staff then invites the students to informal company meetings and training sessions, in accordance with The Mainchi.
At the same time, they ask students not to receive job offers from other companies. Or, if they’re in the process of applying to a rival company, ask them to stop the process.
The newspaper spoke to a 23-year-old who had this experience.
In December, a technology company offered this young woman a job after she participated in their internship program.
They repeatedly urged her not to talk to other companies and even made her sign a consent letter in which she swore she would not turn down an offer if made.
“The recruiter was a nice listener when I was an intern there and I had a good impression of them. But their tone was harsh when they were urging me (not to look for other jobs),” the graduate student said. “I’m not sure about joining this company due to a serious Owahara.”
According Japan Times, the government, in an April 10 letter to the Japan Business Federation as well as the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on the industry not to engage in such behavior.
Daily News Yohei Tsunemi, associate professor at Chiba University of Commerce, said: The fact that the government has released its official position on the matter which has been shared among students and related parties is significant.
THE Japan time cited a 2021 Cabinet Office study that found nearly 10% of respondents had known of Owahara.
Another 64 percent were forced to conclude their job search, while 42.3 percent were asked to give a letter of acceptance.
Additionally, 11.6% said they were constantly harassed and some even said they were physically prevented from leaving after refusing a job offer.
Taichiro Tsuji, head of the Tokyo-based nonprofit DSS, told the Japan Times that Owahara was only part of the problem.
It’s best to consult university career centers when such issues arise, Tsuji said.
With contributions from agencies
