Politics
Family vacation, Jokowi visits Solo Paragon mall and watches movies
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SOLO – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was seen with Iriana Jokowi spending time with his family while on leave together watching a movie at Cinema XXI in Solo Paragon on Thursday (20/4/2023) evening .
surveillance Republic, Jokowi and his entourage arrived at the scene around 8:38 p.m. WIB. he was seen wearing a simple casual outfit with a brown jacket and black pants. Meanwhile, Iriana wore a pink jacket combined with black clothes and pants.
Arriving at the mall, many residents and young children shouted his name. Some even asked for photos. “Pak Jokowi, Pak Jokowi, photo of Jokowi,” shouted several people in the crowd.
One of the children who was also invited by Jokowi to take a photo, Michael (9) said he was happy to be able to take a photo with Jokowi. He admitted that it was his first time meeting the number one person in Indonesia.
“We and our friends kept asking (shouting). The Paspampres said Pak Jokowi, he was nominated, he kept coming in, he kept taking pictures,” Michael said Thursday (20 /4/2023).
Meanwhile, Michael’s parents, Yosephin Sylvia, revealed that they were both surprised and happy to be able to capture a moment with Jokowi. He said he was having a parent time together at Marsudirini Elementary School while watching the movie Super Mario Bros.
“I do not think so maybe Pak Jokowi and those other kids ofwho are also called children. Able to we also finished watching it with elementary school children and their families (so thrilled) all invited to take a picture together (Jokowi),” he said.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
