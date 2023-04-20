Fazl rules out possibility of talks with Imran Khan – Pakistan





Chairman of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Moulana Fazlur Rehman, on Thursday accused the Supreme Court of favoring an individual and making him the central figure of the policy.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the court had made a decision by coercion and it should be reconsidered. We’re told by Hammer to hold dialogues, he said.

The JUI-F leader expressed his displeasure with the Supreme Court’s alleged bias in favor of protecting a person and called for a more flexible attitude on the part of the court, citing the possibility of flexibility from Imran Khan. He also ruled out any possibility of talks with the PTI president, despite Supreme Court directives.

The PDM president went on to say that the supreme court must clarify its position, adding that the parliament has already passed the law and the supreme court will have to respect the law because no one can interfere in the authority of the parliament.

How long will we be blackmailed, he asked, adding that the court had made someone a central figure in politics, who should be disqualified. How can there be negotiations with someone who shouldn’t even be in politics, he asked.

He further added that the highest court and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) are disrespectful towards politicians, parliament and the whole country.

Mr. Rehman criticized the Superior Court, arguing that parliament is superior and if politicians can be called to court by judges, why can’t parliament call judges?

