Donald Trump gets a huge boost in the polls against Biden and DeSantis





A new poll shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head match in 2024. Trump leads Biden 44% to 42% in the Premise poll, while the former president has a 22-point lead in a theoretical GOP presidential race. Biden hinted at a formal announcement of his presidential candidacy soon.

Former President Donald Trump has received a boost against President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as speculation continues to mount over when Biden and DeSantis will officially enter the presidential race.

A Premise poll conducted April 14-17 shows Trump leading Biden in a hypothetical game in 2024, while Biden leads DeSantis in a theoretical head-to-head in the same poll.

Trump is the only one of the three to officially enter the 2024 campaign, having announced his intention to seek another term soon after the 2022 midterm elections.

However, speculation is rife that Biden will soon make a formal announcement of his re-election bid after hinting at a decision during his recent visit to Ireland, while DeSantis is widely expected to enter the race. GOP nomination in the coming months.

This combo photo shows Donald Trump, left, Joe Biden, center, and Ron DeSantis, right. New poll shows Trump leading both Biden and DeSantis. James Devaney/GC Images;Julien Behal/Irish Government;Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

The Premise poll asked 1,485 registered voters who they would vote for in a head-to-head between Trump and Biden. The former president got 44% support to Biden’s 42%.

Premise called the numbers a “statistical link” in a press release sent to Newsweek on Wednesday. Nonetheless, they are an improvement for Trump over the previous Premise poll, conducted from March 31 to April 3.

That poll found Biden with a 44% one-point lead over Trump’s 43% among 1,562 registered voters.

Biden fares better against DeSantis in the latest Premise poll, garnering 40% to the Republican’s 37% among registered voters.

These numbers show that DeSantis’ position has deteriorated since the previous Premise poll released earlier in April. In that survey, Biden and DeSantis were tied among registered voters at 38% each.

The new Premise poll also had good news for Trump in terms of the Republican presidential nomination. In a head-to-head race, Trump recorded 57% support among 573 registered Republican voters, while DeSantis won just 35%, giving the former president a 22-point lead.

Trump’s standing has improved against DeSantis since the previous Premise poll from March 31 to April 3, when he had an 18-point lead of 581 registered Republican voters.

It was a similar picture when other potential Republican presidential candidates were included.

Trump got 53% support, DeSantis 28%, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley 5% and former Vice President Mike Pence 5%. Several other candidates registered less than 5% support.

However, Trump and DeSantis have improved their position in a multi-candidate race. The previous Premise poll found Trump with 52% support, DeSantis with 26%, Pence with 6% and Haley with just 4%, among others.

Biden said last week he would announce his intentions “relatively soon” and meet with major Democratic donors next week, while DeSantis has yet to give any indication of when he might enter the primary race of the GOP.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House, as well as the Trump and DeSantis teams, via email for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-receives-huge-polling-boost-against-biden-desantis-1795594 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos