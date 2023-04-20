Putin could visit Turkey for the opening of the nuclear power plant





Azerbaijan to supply natural gas to Hungary via Bulgaria Russian President Vladimir Putin may travel to Turkey for the opening ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on April 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced. “We are currently successfully continuing the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. On April 27, maybe Mr. Putin will come or we will connect via an online video link and hope that we will inaugurate the first stage of our first nuclear power plant,” Erdogan said in a TV interview. In a social media post yesterday, Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dnmez shared: The first nuclear fuel will arrive at our facilities on April 27. Thus, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is being built by a Russian company, will receive the status of a nuclear installation. ” Meanwhile, Erdogan announced that Turkey and Azerbaijan are ready to supply natural gas to Europe and Hungary via the TANAP Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline Project, via Bulgaria. “At the moment, we are ready to provide any kind of support to Azerbaijan regarding the supply of natural gas to Hungary via TANAP,” Erdogan said during a joint press conference with the visiting Hungarian President, Katalin Novak yesterday in Ankara. The Turkish President underlined: “We are in a world characterized by crises and wars. We were able to build a strong and independent Turkey in this environment, and we must continue. » “Turkey fought to keep war away from our country and continues to do so,” Erdogan added. “First, we will not take our country into war. Second, we will maintain the strength of the family institution. Third, we will be more sensitive to immigration, mainly from Syria, and we will not allow immigrants are mistreated. Erdogan stressed that Ankara will continue its efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine. The current president, who is also a candidate for the presidential election on May 14, stressed that his party would carry out a “low-key but thorough electoral campaign” respecting the suffering of the victims of the earthquake. “For 20 years, we have been preparing for the 2023 elections. We know the importance of the 100th anniversary of our republic for our country. Because of the earthquake, we changed our election campaign,” he added. Illustrative photo by Burak The Weekender: https://www.pexels.com/photo/aerial-photography-of-cityscape-at-night-45189/

