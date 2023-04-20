Judge denies Trump’s request to issue special apology to jurors for his absence from New York civil rape trial New York Daily News





If the Secret Service can protect Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New Hampshire, they can keep him safe during his civil rape case, a Manhattan federal court judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday denied the former presidents’ request for a special instruction to jurors if he chooses not to participate in his civil rape trial in Manhattan.

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina argued that his clients’ unique status as the former president should excuse his attendance as it would cause a logistical nightmare for the Big Apple, asking the judge to explain this to jurors. Trump is not legally required to attend the trial, but lawyers generally advise their clients to do so because it looks better to the jury.

The decision to appear or testify is his alone. The court has nothing to apologize for, Kaplan wrote, saying he was fully confident that U.S. marshals and city officials are capable of keeping Trump and New Yorkers safe should he choose to attend. .

[The] Court notes from Mr. Trump’s campaign website and media say he announced earlier this week that he would speak at a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, 2023, on the third day of the scheduled trial in that case, Kaplan noted.

If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, surely the Secret Service, Marshals Service, and New York City can keep him safe in this highly secure federal courthouse.

Former President Donald Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll, who is suing Trump for sexual assault and defamation alleging he raped her inside Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in the mid-1990s and slandered her when she spoke out, have stated that they did not care that he showed up.

[He] has the right to refuse to appear at trial and to accept any associated consequences, Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote in a filing Wednesday. Given the seriousness of the allegations at issue in this case, one would expect Mr. Trump to appear in person.

Either way, Ms Carroll has the right to play Donald Trump’s testimony at trial … so she doesn’t need him to testify live, she added.

E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for his libel lawsuit against President Donald Trump, March 4, 2020. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tacopina had referenced the media circus surrounding Trump’s recent impeachment by a street criminal court from where the hell is on trial against Carroll.

His movement should be coordinated … by an advance Secret Service team hours before each day of his presence, so that a tactical plan could be devised, Tacopina wrote.

Courthouse floors should be locked, elevators closed, courthouse staff confined to their offices and members of the public prohibited from entering the area.

Former President Donald Trump and Kid Rock attend UFC 287 at Kaseya Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in downtown Miami. (Matias J. Ocner/AP)

Carrolls’ lawyers had pointed out that Trump had no problem attending other events across the country as he ran for the White House for the third time.

Mr. Trump’s position is particularly hard to credit in light of his own recent activity. In recent weeks, Mr. Trump has attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship 287 event, spoken at the National Rifle Associations annual meeting and appeared for deposition in the New York Attorney General’s civil case. York against Mr. Trump, his adult children and the Trump Organization, wrote Roberta Kaplan.

If Mr. Trump can find a way to attend wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions and campaign functions, then he could surely overcome the logistics of attending his own federal trial.

Tacopina declined to comment on the decision.

