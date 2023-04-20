Appeals court temporarily blocks subpoena





In this August 12, 2002 file photo, attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives in federal court in New York. New York prosecutors, including recently hired former mob prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, met for the eighth time with former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in a criminal investigation into the finances of the former president.

David Karp | PA

A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked a House Judiciary Committee subpoena for testimony from a former Manhattan prosecutor involved in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump.

The order from the New York 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals came just hours before former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz was assigned by a federal judge to sit for a deposition before the committee.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is leading an unprecedented criminal case against Trump, the former Republican president and current presidential candidate, accused of falsifying business records. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which relate to silent payments made before the 2016 election to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump.

The Republican-dominated House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, has launched an investigation into Bragg’s case, saying it is looking into whether the lawsuits are politically motivated.

The committee subpoenaed Pomerantz, who had resigned from the prosecutor’s office a few months after Bragg took office in January 2022. Pomerantz had worked on the office’s investigations into Trump under Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr. In a letter from resignation, Pomerantz said there was “no doubt” that Trump committed crimes and questioned Bragg’s apparent decision at the time to suspend investigations into Trump.

In response to the Pomerantz subpoena, Bragg sued the Judiciary Committee in an attempt to prevent the former prosecutor from testifying. Bragg’s civil suit argued that the congressional panel had “no authority to oversee state criminal prosecutions.”

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, Trump’s nominee, on Wednesday denied Bragg’s efforts to strike down Pomerantz’s subpoena.

“The subpoena was issued with a ‘valid legislative purpose’ commensurate with Congress’ ‘broad’ and ‘indispensable’ power to ‘conduct investigations,'” Vyskocil wrote in Manhattan federal court.

“Mr. Pomerantz must appear for deposition in Congress. No one is above the law,” the judge wrote.

His decision, delivered after a hearing on Monday, was dismissive of Bragg’s trial. “The first 35 pages of the complaint have little to do with the subpoena at issue and amount to nothing less than a public relations tirade against former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.” , she wrote.

Jordan had argued that his committee had the right to probe Bragg’s work because the prosecutor’s office received federal funds.

Pomerantz had also asked Vyskocil to block the subpoena, saying in a filing that it put him in an “impossible position.”

If I refuse to provide information to the Committee, I risk being held in contempt of Congress and referred to the Department of Justice for possible criminal prosecution. If, on the other hand, I defy the district attorney’s instructions and answer questions, I face possible legal or ethical consequences, including criminal prosecution,” Pomerantz wrote.

Bragg and Pomerantz both appealed Vyskocil’s decision. On Thursday morning, the appeals court granted their request for a brief stay to give a three-judge panel time to consider whether to continue blocking the subpoena longer pending the appeal.

The circuit court gave the Jordanian committee until Friday at 3 p.m. ET to respond.

