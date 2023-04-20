IHC orders government not to ‘harass’ Imran Khan during Eid holiday





The High Court in Islamabad has ordered the government not to harass Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during the Eid holiday.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq was hearing Imran Khan’s request for details of the cases registered against him as well as orders that the police not arrest him.

The government received an opinion at the request of Imran Khan and a response was requested.

During the proceedings, Imrans’ lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, said the reports on the talks between the political parties were a good discussion and that today the development could move in a positive direction.

Imran Khan’s request to keep the petition on hold until Eid has also been approved, and a rehearing is scheduled for April 27.

Imrans’ lawyer further said that Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq visited Zaman Park and made an encouraging effort to negotiate.

The Chief Justice remarked that this incident apparently created a bad taste.

Chaudhry further expressed fears that another operation against his client is planned during the Eid holiday.

I can ask for the details of the cases but how can I give a blank order? questioned Judge Farooq.

Subsequently, the IHC Chief Justice ordered the government not to harass the ex-PM during the Eid holiday and issued notices to the federation, the police and the Agency Federal Investigation (FIA), requesting details of the cases against Imran.

The PTI chief’s request to postpone the hearing of the case after Eid was also granted and the court adjourned the case until April 27.

Earlier this week, Imran had informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that he had concrete information about another attack at his Zaman Park residence during the Eid holiday, asking that the police be stopped from attacking him. stop in order to avoid any bloodshed planned by them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/119422-ihc-directs-govt-not-to-harass-imran-khan-during-eid-holidays.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos